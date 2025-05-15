Nicole Pratt was taught how to play tennis by her father, George, who was once a top junior. Renowned for her supreme fitness and on-court tenacity, she won the Australian Open Junior Championships in 1991 and broke through to win her first WTA title, 2004 Hyderabad, shortly before turning 31.

Nicole contested 18 Australian Opens during her career and her best Grand Slam showing was there in 2003 when she reached the fourth round.

She made the third round at Wimbledon and the US Open, achieved a career-high singles ranking of No.35 (June 2002) and won five ITF singles titles.

In doubles she reached the semifinals of the US Open and the last eight at the Australian and French Opens. Reaching a doubles ranking high of No.18 (September 2001), she captured nine WTA doubles titles and nine ITF.

Pratt represented Australia at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, losing in the second round, and the Athens 2004 Olympics where she reached the third round.

A stalwart of the Australian Fed Cup team, Nicole made her debut in 1998 and played 20 ties accumulating a 15-13 win–loss record (14-12 in singles, 1-1 in doubles).

Since retiring in January 2008, Nicole has coached Australian players and worked at the AIS since 2009. Her responsibilities have included working with members of the Australian Fed Cup team, AIS Pro Tour Program, and assisting with national coaches in transitioning athletes from National Academies onto the WTA Tour. She also works as a television commentator.