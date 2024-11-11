John Peers has ended his 2024 season on a high note after he and British doubles partner Jamie Murray captured their second title in three weeks together.

Melbourne, Australia, 11 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

John Peers has ended his season in scintillating fashion, winning the Serbia Open doubles title alongside Great Britain’s Jamie Murray.

In a tightly-contest final, the pair came from a set down to defeat Ivan Dodig and Skander Mansouri 3-6 7-6(5) [11-9].

Peers and Murray have continued their winning ways since they revived their partnership in August.

Their triumph in Belgrade marked their second title in three weeks after they also prevailed at the ATP 500 event in Basel.

This week’s most outstanding performers include…

Ellen Perez: Following a runner-up appearance at the 2023 WTA Finals, Perez and her US partner, Nicole Melichar-Martinez, again progressed beyond the group stages to the semifinals in Riyadh. After two of three group-stage match wins, the duo succumbed to second seeds and eventual champions Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Chris O’Connell: For the first time since January, O’Connell reached the quarterfinals of a tour-level event at the ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade. During his run, the 30-year-old dismantled world No.53 Mimoir Kecmanovic in just over an hour, before he lost to eventual champion Denis Shapovalov.

Alex Bolt: The left-hander advanced to the final of the Matsuyama Challenger this week. In his first ATP Challenger final in 10 months and bidding for his fourth title at that level, the 31-year-old fell short against world No.119 Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in straight sets.

Patrick Harper: The 24-year-old won his maiden ATP Challenger doubles title in Knoxville, USA. A former collegiate player, Harper paired with Britain’s Johannus Monday to defeat Americans Micah Brasswell and Eliot Spizzirri for the crown. It came on the heels of his ATP Challenger doubles semifinal last week in Charlottesville, USA.

Astra Sharma: The world No.249 had her best result in four months after she reached the quarterfinals of the Midland WTA 125 event. In her first-round match, Sharma toppled world No.93 Ann Li for her first top-100 victory since the Palermo Ladies Open in July.

Tina Smith: The 22-year-old scored a series of firsts at the Cali WTA 125 event in Colombia this week. Having won through qualifying, it marked Smith’s first main-draw appearance at that level before she went on a dream run to the semifinals. She was eventually halted by the eventual champion, world No.102 Irina Camelia Begu.

Tristan Schoolkate and Li Tu: Unseeded at the Matsuyama Challenger in Japan, Schoolkate and Tu reached their first semifinal as a duo. Despite withdrawing from the event, the pair advanced to the final four without dropping a set.

Thomas Fancutt: At the Matsuyama Challenger event, the world No.119 partnered with Taiwan’s Ray Ho to continue his strong recent form with a run to the doubles semifinals. It marked the 29-year-old’s sixth ATP Challenger semifinal from his past eight events and snapped a 10-match winning streak.

