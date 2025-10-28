Ranking movers: Alex de Minaur returns to career-best mark following Vienna run

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur’s run to a fifth semifinal of the season in Vienna has been rewarded with a return to his career-best mark of world No.6.

Closing in on an ATP Finals spot 👀@alexdeminaur is through to his fifth semifinal of the year!



Read more: https://t.co/nKXtjIMtLt pic.twitter.com/Rm5QGXpctY — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 24, 2025

Following a quarterfinal win over Italian former world No.6 Matteo Berrettini at the ATP 500 event in Austria, De Minaur succumbed for the 12th time from as many encounters with world No.1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.

Having notched his 300th career win in the first round, De Minaur passed another milestone following his quarterfinal win over former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini as the first man this year to have secured 40 hard-court wins.

With only two weeks to go until the ATP Finals in Turin, the 26-year-old is in a strong position to qualify for the second straight season, which he could do this week at the Paris Masters.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.47 +1 Jordan Thompson No.74 +5 Adam Walton No.83 -9 Tristan Schoolkate No.98 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.103 -3 Christopher O’Connell No.107 -2 James Duckworth No.112 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.119 -13 Bernard Tomic No.182 0

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic’s October form surge continued in Guangzhou where she cleared the first hurdle with an upset of fifth seed Alicia Parks before a loss to Caty McNally in the second round.

The win was enough to elevate the 32-year-old three spots in the latest rankings to world No.86 and continued her upward trend having soared back into the top 100 two weeks ago following her Ningbo WTA 500 quarterfinal.

Tomljanovic is on the verge of a top-80 return in Hong Kong this week where she is already through to the second round.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.32 0 Daria Kasatkina No.38 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.86 +3 Priscilla Hon No.101 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.117 -3 Talia Gibson No.134 -4 Astra Sharma No.149 0 Emerson Jones No.160 0 Daria Saville No.163 +1 Maddison Inglis No.186 -19

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith has continued his climb up the doubles rankings to a career-best world No.44 after a strong showing at the Vienna ATP 500 event.

The 36-year-old rose five places after he and Brazilian Fernando Romboli qualified and reached the quarterfinals. They fell to second seeds and eventual champions Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.

Blake Bayldon returned to the top 100 in doubles after claiming the Suzhou Challenger title in China.

The 26-year-old teamed with Chinese Taipei’s Ho Ray to clinch his second ATP Challenger hard-court doubles trophy of the season after Noumea.

It boosted his standing five places to world No.96, just one shy of his highest ranking.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.38 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.44 +5 John Peers No.49 -17 Matt Ebden No.57 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.63 +2 Matthew Romios No.70 0 Blake Bayldon No.96 +5 Max Purcell No.111 0 Patrick Harper No.121 +6 Alexei Popyrin No.137 +1

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez has retained her place as the top-ranked Australian women’s doubles player following her semifinal run at the Tokyo WTA 500 event.

Perez held her spot at world No.23 after she and Taylor Townsend succumbed in a match tiebreak to eventual champions Luisa Stefani and Timea Babos in the last four.

Despite a loss to Perez/Townsend in the opening round in Tokyo, Storm Hunter climbed two places to world No.36. Hunter and American Desirae Krawczyk were coming off a run to the Osaka final four days before.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.23 0 Storm Hunter No.36 +2 Maya Joint No.55 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.56 0 Priscilla Hon No.96 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.150 +2 Petra Hule No.163 -22 Taylah Preston No.225 -29 Elena Micic No.235 -2 Destanee Aiava No.236 -10

Watch all 2025 WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

Sign up now to receive an exclusive Tennis Australia offer.