Ranking movers: Alex de Minaur returns to career-best mark following Vienna run

Men’s singles
Alex de Minaur’s run to a fifth semifinal of the season in Vienna has been rewarded with a return to his career-best mark of world No.6.
Following a quarterfinal win over Italian former world No.6 Matteo Berrettini at the ATP 500 event in Austria, De Minaur succumbed for the 12th time from as many encounters with world No.1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.
Having notched his 300th career win in the first round, De Minaur passed another milestone following his quarterfinal win over former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini as the first man this year to have secured 40 hard-court wins.
With only two weeks to go until the ATP Finals in Turin, the 26-year-old is in a strong position to qualify for the second straight season, which he could do this week at the Paris Masters.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.6
|+1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.47
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.74
|+5
|Adam Walton
|No.83
|-9
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.98
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.103
|-3
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.107
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.112
|-4
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.119
|-13
|Bernard Tomic
|No.182
|0
Women’s singles
Ajla Tomljanovic’s October form surge continued in Guangzhou where she cleared the first hurdle with an upset of fifth seed Alicia Parks before a loss to Caty McNally in the second round.
The win was enough to elevate the 32-year-old three spots in the latest rankings to world No.86 and continued her upward trend having soared back into the top 100 two weeks ago following her Ningbo WTA 500 quarterfinal.
Tomljanovic is on the verge of a top-80 return in Hong Kong this week where she is already through to the second round.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Maya Joint
|No.32
|0
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.38
|-3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.86
|+3
|Priscilla Hon
|No.101
|-4
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.117
|-3
|Talia Gibson
|No.134
|-4
|Astra Sharma
|No.149
|0
|Emerson Jones
|No.160
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.163
|+1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.186
|-19
Men’s doubles
John-Patrick Smith has continued his climb up the doubles rankings to a career-best world No.44 after a strong showing at the Vienna ATP 500 event.
The 36-year-old rose five places after he and Brazilian Fernando Romboli qualified and reached the quarterfinals. They fell to second seeds and eventual champions Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.
Blake Bayldon returned to the top 100 in doubles after claiming the Suzhou Challenger title in China.
The 26-year-old teamed with Chinese Taipei’s Ho Ray to clinch his second ATP Challenger hard-court doubles trophy of the season after Noumea.
It boosted his standing five places to world No.96, just one shy of his highest ranking.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.38
|+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.44
|+5
|John Peers
|No.49
|-17
|Matt Ebden
|No.57
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.63
|+2
|Matthew Romios
|No.70
|0
|Blake Bayldon
|No.96
|+5
|Max Purcell
|No.111
|0
|Patrick Harper
|No.121
|+6
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.137
|+1
Women’s doubles
Ellen Perez has retained her place as the top-ranked Australian women’s doubles player following her semifinal run at the Tokyo WTA 500 event.
Perez held her spot at world No.23 after she and Taylor Townsend succumbed in a match tiebreak to eventual champions Luisa Stefani and Timea Babos in the last four.
Despite a loss to Perez/Townsend in the opening round in Tokyo, Storm Hunter climbed two places to world No.36. Hunter and American Desirae Krawczyk were coming off a run to the Osaka final four days before.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.23
|0
|Storm Hunter
|No.36
|+2
|Maya Joint
|No.55
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.56
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.96
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.150
|+2
|Petra Hule
|No.163
|-22
|Taylah Preston
|No.225
|-29
|Elena Micic
|No.235
|-2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.236
|-10
