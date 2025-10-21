Ranking movers: Joint assumes mantle as top-ranked Aussie woman

Women’s singles

Australian teenager Maya Joint has eclipsed Daria Kasatkina as the nation’s No.1-ranked women’s tennis player.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Joint, who has climbed from world No.119 at the end of 2024 to a career-high No.32, which puts her in a position to be seeded at Australian Open 2026.

The Queenslander, who has an impressive 48-26 record this season, has claimed WTA 250 singles titles in Eastbourne and Rabat and reached a WTA 500 semifinal in Seoul and another WTA 250 semifinal in Hobart.

Joint looks to build on her breakout season this week at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, when she faces world No.21 Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ajla Tomljanovic also returned to the world’s top 100, climbing 15 places to No.89 after she reached a WTA 500 quarterfinal in Ningbo, China.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.32 +2 Daria Kasatkina No.35 -13 Ajla Tomljanovic No.89 +15 Priscilla Hon No.97 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.114 -25 Talia Gibson No.130 0 Astra Sharma No.149 -2 Emerson Jones No.160 +9 Daria Saville No.164 -3 Maddison Inglis No.167 -10

Men’s singles

Another Queenslander, Adam Walton, achieved a new career-high ranking after he rose to world No.74.

James Duckworth also surged 30 places to No.108 following a semifinal at the ATP 250 event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, while Marc Polmans jumped 26 spots to No.422 following a Pro Tour title in Perth earlier this month.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 0 Alexei Popyrin No.48 0 Adam Walton No.74 +2 Jordan Thompson No.79 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.98 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.100 -15 Christopher O’Connell No.105 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.106 +8 James Duckworth No.108 +30 Bernard Tomic No.182 -1

Women’s doubles

There were promising signs for Storm Hunter’s push to join fellow Aussie Ellen Perez inside the top 30. Partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk, former doubles world No.1 Hunter reached the Osaka final, where they fell to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and American Taylor Townsend 6–4 2–6 [10–5].

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.23 -5 Storm Hunter No.38 +1 Maya Joint No.53 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.56 0 Priscilla Hon No.97 -1 Petra Hule No.141 -6 Kimberly Birrell No.152 -4 Taylah Preston No.196 -2 Alexandra Osborne No.210 -2 Destanee Aiava No.226 -14

Men’s doubles

A new career-high ranking looms for 26-year-old Matthew Romios, who rose six places to world No.70 after a semifinal run at the Almaty Open with American partner Ryan Seggerman.

Meanwhile, Patrick Harper’s breakout season continued, rising 15 spots after he captured an ATP Challengertitle in Lincoln, USA, with partner Johannus Monday – his second doubles title in as many months.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move John Peers No.32 +2 Jordan Thompson No.40 0 John-Patrick Smith No.49 -3 Matt Ebden No.56 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.65 -3 Matthew Romios No.70 +6 Blake Bayldon No.101 -1 Max Purcell No.111 0 Patrick Harper No.127 +15 Alexei Popyrin No.138 +3

