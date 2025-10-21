Ranking movers: Joint assumes mantle as top-ranked Aussie woman

Nineteen-year-old Maya Joint has moved to a career-high mark to be in a position for an Australian Open 2026 seeding.

Tuesday 21 October 2025
Bede Briscomb
Melbourne
Maya Joint has risen to her career-best mark of world No.32. Photo: Getty Images

Women’s singles

Australian teenager Maya Joint has eclipsed Daria Kasatkina as the nation’s No.1-ranked women’s tennis player.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Joint, who has climbed from world No.119 at the end of 2024 to a career-high No.32, which puts her in a position to be seeded at Australian Open 2026.

The Queenslander, who has an impressive 48-26 record this season, has claimed WTA 250 singles titles in Eastbourne and Rabat and reached a WTA 500 semifinal in Seoul and another WTA 250 semifinal in Hobart.

Joint looks to build on her breakout season this week at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, when she faces world No.21 Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ajla Tomljanovic also returned to the world’s top 100, climbing 15 places to No.89 after she reached a WTA 500 quarterfinal in Ningbo, China.

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Maya JointNo.32+2
Daria KasatkinaNo.35-13
Ajla TomljanovicNo.89+15
Priscilla HonNo.97-3
Kimberly BirrellNo.114-25
Talia GibsonNo.1300
Astra SharmaNo.149-2
Emerson JonesNo.160+9
Daria SavilleNo.164-3
Maddison InglisNo.167-10

Men’s singles

Another Queenslander, Adam Walton, achieved a new career-high ranking after he rose to world No.74.
James Duckworth also surged 30 places to No.108 following a semifinal at the ATP 250 event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, while Marc Polmans jumped 26 spots to No.422 following a Pro Tour title in Perth earlier this month.

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.70
Alexei PopyrinNo.480
Adam WaltonNo.74+2
Jordan ThompsonNo.79+1
Tristan SchoolkateNo.98-2
Aleksandar VukicNo.100-15
Christopher O’ConnellNo.105+1
Rinky HijikataNo.106+8
James DuckworthNo.108+30
Bernard TomicNo.182-1

Women’s doubles

There were promising signs for Storm Hunter’s push to join fellow Aussie Ellen Perez inside the top 30. Partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk, former doubles world No.1 Hunter reached the Osaka final, where they fell to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and American Taylor Townsend 6–4 2–6 [10–5].

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.23-5
Storm HunterNo.38+1
Maya JointNo.53-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.560
Priscilla HonNo.97-1
Petra HuleNo.141-6
Kimberly BirrellNo.152-4
Taylah PrestonNo.196-2
Alexandra OsborneNo.210-2
Destanee AiavaNo.226-14

Men’s doubles

A new career-high ranking looms for 26-year-old Matthew Romios, who rose six places to world No.70 after a semifinal run at the Almaty Open with American partner Ryan Seggerman.

Meanwhile, Patrick Harper’s breakout season continued, rising 15 spots after he captured an ATP Challengertitle in Lincoln, USA, with partner Johannus Monday – his second doubles title in as many months.

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
John PeersNo.32+2
Jordan ThompsonNo.400
John-Patrick SmithNo.49-3
Matt EbdenNo.56-1
Rinky HijikataNo.65-3
Matthew RomiosNo.70+6
Blake BayldonNo.101-1
Max PurcellNo.1110
Patrick HarperNo.127+15
Alexei PopyrinNo.138+3

