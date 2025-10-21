Ranking movers: Joint assumes mantle as top-ranked Aussie woman

Women’s singles
Australian teenager Maya Joint has eclipsed Daria Kasatkina as the nation’s No.1-ranked women’s tennis player.
It’s been a meteoric rise for Joint, who has climbed from world No.119 at the end of 2024 to a career-high No.32, which puts her in a position to be seeded at Australian Open 2026.
The Queenslander, who has an impressive 48-26 record this season, has claimed WTA 250 singles titles in Eastbourne and Rabat and reached a WTA 500 semifinal in Seoul and another WTA 250 semifinal in Hobart.
Joint looks to build on her breakout season this week at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, when she faces world No.21 Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarterfinals.
Ajla Tomljanovic also returned to the world’s top 100, climbing 15 places to No.89 after she reached a WTA 500 quarterfinal in Ningbo, China.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Maya Joint
|No.32
|+2
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.35
|-13
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.89
|+15
|Priscilla Hon
|No.97
|-3
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.114
|-25
|Talia Gibson
|No.130
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.149
|-2
|Emerson Jones
|No.160
|+9
|Daria Saville
|No.164
|-3
|Maddison Inglis
|No.167
|-10
Men’s singles
Another Queenslander, Adam Walton, achieved a new career-high ranking after he rose to world No.74.
James Duckworth also surged 30 places to No.108 following a semifinal at the ATP 250 event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, while Marc Polmans jumped 26 spots to No.422 following a Pro Tour title in Perth earlier this month.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.7
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.48
|0
|Adam Walton
|No.74
|+2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.79
|+1
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.98
|-2
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.100
|-15
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.105
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.106
|+8
|James Duckworth
|No.108
|+30
|Bernard Tomic
|No.182
|-1
Women’s doubles
There were promising signs for Storm Hunter’s push to join fellow Aussie Ellen Perez inside the top 30. Partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk, former doubles world No.1 Hunter reached the Osaka final, where they fell to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and American Taylor Townsend 6–4 2–6 [10–5].
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.23
|-5
|Storm Hunter
|No.38
|+1
|Maya Joint
|No.53
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.56
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.97
|-1
|Petra Hule
|No.141
|-6
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.152
|-4
|Taylah Preston
|No.196
|-2
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.210
|-2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.226
|-14
Men’s doubles
A new career-high ranking looms for 26-year-old Matthew Romios, who rose six places to world No.70 after a semifinal run at the Almaty Open with American partner Ryan Seggerman.
Meanwhile, Patrick Harper’s breakout season continued, rising 15 spots after he captured an ATP Challengertitle in Lincoln, USA, with partner Johannus Monday – his second doubles title in as many months.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|John Peers
|No.32
|+2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.40
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.49
|-3
|Matt Ebden
|No.56
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.65
|-3
|Matthew Romios
|No.70
|+6
|Blake Bayldon
|No.101
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.111
|0
|Patrick Harper
|No.127
|+15
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.138
|+3
