De Minaur racks up milestone 300th career win in Vienna

Alex de Minaur has another feather in his cap in an already impressive season after securing his 300th career tour-level win in Vienna.

The milestone came with a first-round victory over Jurij Rodionov, where upon the shift to the European indoors swing, the No.3 seed cruised past the Austrian wildcard 6-4 6-1.

The result boosted De Minaur’s tour-leading hard-court win tally to 38 for 2025 and made him just the second man born in 1999 or later after Jannik Sinner to notch 300 career victories.

“It’s pretty cool. You go through this sport, through your career, and you don’t really get time or many options to really let something sink in,” De Minaur said. “This is one of those things that is a pretty cool moment, to get to 300. Obviously, it’s been what seems to be a long career and I’ve enjoyed these 300 wins …

“It’s been pretty tough on my body but I’m extremely proud of my efforts and hopefully for many more to come.”

The prospect of 300 more match wins to come?

“Exactly,” he said. “That would be a good number.”

The world No.7’s win over the 154th-ranked Rodionov also marked a tour-leading 46th at ATP 500 level since the start of the 2023 season, a run which included back-to-back Acapulco trophies in 2023 and 2024 and Washington DC this year.

That run in the US capital in July was his 10th career title and came after he saved three championship points against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. That preceded his second trip to a US Open quarterfinal in New York, the tournament at which he has won more matches (19) than any other.

In reaching the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals earlier this month, the 26-year-old became just the fourth Australian man to notch 50 match wins in a season and only the third ATP player this year after Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

He will lift that tally to 52, behind only Alcaraz for the season, should he move past Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli or another Austrian wildcard, Filip Misolic, next.

Watch all 2025 WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

Sign up now to receive an exclusive Tennis Australia offer.