Ranking movers: Hunter vaults into top 40 with Wuhan win

Women’s doubles

Thanks to her winning campaign in Wuhan, Storm Hunter has been rewarded with a significant rise in this week’s WTA doubles rankings.

The 31-year-old, who last week combined with Katerina Siniakova to win the first doubles title since returning to tennis earlier in 2025, jumps 35 places to world No.39.

Also rising was Olivia Gadecki, who continues to thrive on the ITF circuit in the United States. She improved four spots to a career-high ranking of world No.56.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.18 +1 Storm Hunter No.39 +35 Maya Joint No.51 0 Olivia Gadecki No.56 +4 Priscilla Hon No.96 0 Petra Hule No.135 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.148 +4 Taylah Preston No.194 +2 Alexandra Osborne No.208 +18 Destanee Aiava No.212 0

The 25-year-old rose nine places to make his top 150 debut, following a semifinal finish at the ATP Challenger event in Fairfield, California.

After reaching the second round of the Shanghai Masters, John-Patrick Smith hit a career-high ranking of No.46, while Jordan Thompson improved three places to return to the top 40.

Men’s singles

It was a busy fortnight for Jordan Thompson, who reached the second round of the Shanghai Masters, then flew to France to compete in the Roanne Challenger.

He gained points for both tournament performances in this week’s rankings, rising five places to return to the top 80.

Beyond the Aussie top 10, Dane Sweeny continues to rise thanks to his consistent success on the Australian Pro Tour; this week he jumped 22 places to the cusp of the world’s top 250.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move John Peers No.34 -4 Jordan Thompson No.40 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.46 +3 Matt Ebden No.55 0 Rinky Hijikata No.62 0 Matthew Romios No.76 -3 Blake Bayldon No.100 0 Max Purcell No.111 -4 Alexei Popyrin No.141 +2 Patrick Harper No.142 +9

Women’s singles

While there was little movement among the Aussie top 10, there were significant shifts outside this group.

Teenage talent Taylah Preston, who has won 16 of her past 18 matches on the Australian Pro Tour, rose 18 places to world No.205.

Gabriela Da Silva Fick, a two-time semifinalist on the Pro Tour since August, rose 40 spots to No.485.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.22 -3 Maya Joint No.34 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.89 0 Priscilla Hon No.94 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.104 +1 Talia Gibson No.130 -2 Astra Sharma No.147 0 Maddison Inglis No.157 -3 Daria Saville No.161 -1 Emerson Jones No.169 -3

