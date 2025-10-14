Ranking movers: Hunter vaults into top 40 with Wuhan win

Continuing her progress back up the doubles rankings, former world No.1 Storm Hunter returns to the world’s top 40 after her WTA 1000 title in Wuhan.

Tuesday 14 October 2025
Melbourne
Storm Hunter week combined with Katerina Siniakova to win the Wuhan Open.

Women’s doubles

Thanks to her winning campaign in Wuhan, Storm Hunter has been rewarded with a significant rise in this week’s WTA doubles rankings.

The 31-year-old, who last week combined with Katerina Siniakova to  win the first doubles title since returning to tennis earlier in 2025, jumps 35 places to world No.39.

Also rising was Olivia Gadecki, who continues to thrive on the ITF circuit in the United States. She improved four spots to a career-high ranking of world No.56.

> READ MORE: Perfect Storm as Hunter claims Wuhan title

 

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.18+1
Storm HunterNo.39+35
Maya JointNo.510
Olivia GadeckiNo.56+4
Priscilla HonNo.960
Petra HuleNo.135-3
Kimberly BirrellNo.148+4
Taylah PrestonNo.194+2
Alexandra OsborneNo.208+18
Destanee AiavaNo.2120

The 25-year-old rose nine places to make his top 150 debut, following a semifinal finish at the ATP Challenger event in Fairfield, California.

After reaching the second round of the Shanghai Masters, John-Patrick Smith hit a career-high ranking of No.46, while Jordan Thompson improved three places to return to the top 40.

Men’s singles

It was a busy fortnight for Jordan Thompson, who reached the second round of the Shanghai Masters, then flew to France to compete in the Roanne Challenger.

He gained points for both tournament performances in this week’s rankings, rising five places to return to the top 80.

Beyond the Aussie top 10, Dane Sweeny continues to rise thanks to his consistent success on the Australian Pro Tour; this week he jumped 22 places to the cusp of the world’s top 250.

 

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
John PeersNo.34-4
Jordan ThompsonNo.40+3
John-Patrick SmithNo.46+3
Matt EbdenNo.550
Rinky HijikataNo.620
Matthew RomiosNo.76-3
Blake BayldonNo.1000
Max PurcellNo.111-4
Alexei PopyrinNo.141+2
Patrick HarperNo.142+9

Women’s singles

While there was little movement among the Aussie top 10, there were significant shifts outside this group.

Teenage talent Taylah Preston, who has won 16 of her past 18 matches on the Australian Pro Tour, rose 18 places to world No.205.

Gabriela Da Silva Fick, a two-time semifinalist on the Pro Tour since August, rose 40 spots to No.485. 

 

Aussie Top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Daria KasatkinaNo.22-3
Maya JointNo.34+1
Kimberly BirrellNo.890
Priscilla HonNo.94+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.104+1
Talia GibsonNo.130-2
Astra SharmaNo.1470
Maddison InglisNo.157-3
Daria SavilleNo.161-1
Emerson JonesNo.169-3

