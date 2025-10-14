Ranking movers: Hunter vaults into top 40 with Wuhan win

Women’s doubles
Thanks to her winning campaign in Wuhan, Storm Hunter has been rewarded with a significant rise in this week’s WTA doubles rankings.
The 31-year-old, who last week combined with Katerina Siniakova to win the first doubles title since returning to tennis earlier in 2025, jumps 35 places to world No.39.
Also rising was Olivia Gadecki, who continues to thrive on the ITF circuit in the United States. She improved four spots to a career-high ranking of world No.56.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.18
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|No.39
|+35
|Maya Joint
|No.51
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.56
|+4
|Priscilla Hon
|No.96
|0
|Petra Hule
|No.135
|-3
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.148
|+4
|Taylah Preston
|No.194
|+2
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.208
|+18
|Destanee Aiava
|No.212
|0
The 25-year-old rose nine places to make his top 150 debut, following a semifinal finish at the ATP Challenger event in Fairfield, California.
After reaching the second round of the Shanghai Masters, John-Patrick Smith hit a career-high ranking of No.46, while Jordan Thompson improved three places to return to the top 40.
Men’s singles
It was a busy fortnight for Jordan Thompson, who reached the second round of the Shanghai Masters, then flew to France to compete in the Roanne Challenger.
He gained points for both tournament performances in this week’s rankings, rising five places to return to the top 80.
Beyond the Aussie top 10, Dane Sweeny continues to rise thanks to his consistent success on the Australian Pro Tour; this week he jumped 22 places to the cusp of the world’s top 250.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|John Peers
|No.34
|-4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.40
|+3
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.46
|+3
|Matt Ebden
|No.55
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.62
|0
|Matthew Romios
|No.76
|-3
|Blake Bayldon
|No.100
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.111
|-4
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.141
|+2
|Patrick Harper
|No.142
|+9
Women’s singles
While there was little movement among the Aussie top 10, there were significant shifts outside this group.
Teenage talent Taylah Preston, who has won 16 of her past 18 matches on the Australian Pro Tour, rose 18 places to world No.205.
Gabriela Da Silva Fick, a two-time semifinalist on the Pro Tour since August, rose 40 spots to No.485.
|Aussie Top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.22
|-3
|Maya Joint
|No.34
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.89
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.94
|+1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.104
|+1
|Talia Gibson
|No.130
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.147
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.157
|-3
|Daria Saville
|No.161
|-1
|Emerson Jones
|No.169
|-3
