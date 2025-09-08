Davis Cup: De Minaur ready for "funnest" time of the year

Alex de Minaur is entering one of his favourite times of the year. The pinnacle for the Australian No.1 has always been representing his home country.

De Minaur will wear the green and gold for the 24th time this weekend as Australia faces Belgium at Ken Rosewall Arena in the second-round Qualifier. He joins Mark Woodforde in equal fourth for most Australian Davis Cup ties played.

Since his Davis Cup debut in 2018 in Brisbane, where he pushed world No.5 Alexander Zverev to a fifth-set tiebreak, De Minaur has exemplified true Australian spirit.

Now considered to be a leader of the current Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team, the world No.8 is looking forward to wearing the green and gold once again.

"These weeks are the funnest in my schedule, that's for sure, because it's a very lonely sport throughout the year," De Minaur said. "These weeks, you get to come together as a team, and it's definitely a different dynamic, which I think we all enjoy a lot."





"We love playing for our country. We understand the responsibility of putting on the green and gold, and once we step out there, we know we're going to fight from the very first point to the last."

De Minaur returns to Sydney after a strong North American summer. The 26-year-old won his first title in 13 months at the Washington Open, before advancing to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Masters and the US Open.

He hopes to lead Australia to the final eight for a fourth-straight year, placing them in a favourable position to contend for their first Davis Cup title since 2003.

"For me, the ultimate goal is to lift the title. That's been a priority of mine for my whole career," De Minaur said. "That's why I prioritise these weeks, no matter when it was in the schedule."

"We've gotten awfully close. We've lost in two finals (2022 and 2023) and made the semis (2024). It's been the priority and the ultimate goal, so I'm going to do my best to keep on improving and get to the stage where I can give my team, my country those important points, and hopefully we can gel together and lift this thing."

With seven singles players and seven doubles players ranked inside the ATP top 100, Australia has the firepower to once again contend for its 29th Davis Cup crown. Despite their setbacks, De Minaur believes they are well-equipped to challenge once again.

"We know we've got all the ingredients. The ingredients are there," he said. "We've shown all that we're capable of. A couple of years ago, we were all probably not as good versions of ourselves than we are right now."

"Over the years, we've kept on improving, putting ourselves in good positions, and we gel really well together. I think we show the passion, and when it comes to Davis Cup, we always step up."

