Ranking Movers: Hijikata soars after Wimbledon final

Men's doubles

Rinky Hijikata enjoyed the best Wimbledon run of any Australian by reaching the gentlemen's doubles final alongside Dutchman David Pel.

The duo was the first alternate pairing in the Open Era to reach a championship match, defeating three seeds en route. Most notably, they upset top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic after saving two match points in the semifinals.

With his second Grand Slam doubles final appearance, and first at Wimbledon, Hijikata bolted back into the top 100. The 24-year-old is now at his highest ranking since September 2024 after climbing 89 places to world No.60.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.15 -6 Max Purcell No.20 -4 John Peers No.27 -2 Matt Ebden No.53 -5 Rinky Hijikata No.60 +89 John-Patrick Smith No.63 -4 Matthew Romios No.71 -2 Blake Bayldon No.110 0 Alexei Popyrin No.135 -2 Thomas Fancutt No.147 -1

Women's singles

Maya Joint has cracked the WTA singles top 40 following her maiden All England Club appearance.

It comes after a successful grasscourt season for the 19-year-old, who was the first Australian to become Eastbourne champion.

The 19-year-old is the second-youngest player inside the top 50 behind 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, after moving up four places to world No.37.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon improved on her ranking after qualifying at Wimbledon for the first time in seven attempts.

The Queenslander is within 10 spots of her career-high ranking, moving to world No.128.

Talia Gibson, who also qualified for Wimbledon for the first time, rose four spots to a career-best ranking of 122nd.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.18 0 Maya Joint No.37 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.75 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.81 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.112 -9 Talia Gibson No.122 +4 Priscilla Hon No.128 +6 Astra Sharma No.139 +2 Maddison Inglis No.152 -7 Destanee Aiava No.157 +3

Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki was the best-performing Australian in the ladies' doubles at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals alongside American Desirae Krawczyk.

The unseeded pairing defeated two seeds in their pursuit of the Wimbledon title and came within a set of the final against the eventual champions, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

Gadecki's run at the grasscourt major not only propelled her back into the top 100 but to a new career-high of world No.58.

Joint and Kimberly Birrell were rewarded in the rankings after excelling in their first doubles campaign together.

They progressed to the third round, a career-best Grand Slam result for both players; Joint jumped 14 spots to world No.69, while Birrell was the biggest climber to move inside the top 150, increasing 140 places.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.58 +47 Maya Joint No.69 +14 Storm Hunter No.91 -2 Petra Hule No.126 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.148 +140 Priscilla Hon No.178 +2 Destanee Aiava No.181 +16 Taylah Preston No.189 -2 Alexandra Osborne No.206 +5

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson's valiant Wimbledon performance resulted in a top-40 return. Hindered by a back injury, the 31-year-old advanced to the round of 16 in SW19 for the first time.

Thompson was on the brink of defeat in his opening two matches when he trailed by two sets, before rallying to continue his run. He moved up five spots to world No.39.

Hijikata was also impressive in singles, winning his first main-draw Wimbledon match when he defeated two-time quarterfinalist David Goffin for the loss of just five games.

It helped Hijikata back inside the top 80, rising seven places.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.12 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.24 -2 Jordan Thompson No.39 +5 Chris O'Connell No.77 0 Rinky Hijikata No.80 +7 Aleksandar Vukic No.90 +3 Adam Walton No.97 -7 Tristan Schoolkate No.110 -6 James Duckworth No.113 -10 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.158 -12

