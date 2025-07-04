Wimbledon 2025: Thompson continues valiant campaign on Day 5

A place in the gentlemen's singles fourth round awaits Jordan Thompson on Friday as he continues his courageous Wimbledon campaign.

Thompson's feats thus far have been nothing short of heroic; playing with an injured back, the world No.44 has won two five-setters, overcoming deficits in both encounters to reach the third round.

On Thursday, the New South Welshman also advanced to the second round of the gentlemen's doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Humbert.

Italian Luciano Darderi is Thompson's next challenge as he bids to reach the final 16 at the All England Club for the first time.

"It's hard not to [see this as a real opportunity to have a deep Grand Slam run]. There's no beating around the bush," he said. "The draw could be a lot worse, but my body could be a lot better. I'll just take the good with the bad."

READ: Thompson battles by Bonzi into Wimbledon third round

Rinky Hijikata will resume his second-round clash against Ben Shelton on Friday as he aims to advance to the third round of a major for the first time since US Open 2023.

He will have a steep hill to climb to achieve that feat, with Shelton serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set, the point at which the match was suspended due to darkness on Thursday evening.

Hijikata saved three match points on his serve at 5-3 and will need to neutralise the American's serve to stay in the match.

It is the first of two matches Hijikata is slated to play on Day 5, with the 23-year-old also competing in doubles later in the day.

Matthew Romios and John-Patrick Smith will also compete in their respective second-round doubles matches on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez will be the first Australian to compete in the mixed doubles competition when she partners with German Kevin Krawietz.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 5

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[10] Ben Shelton (USA) v Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 7-5 5-4 - Second match, No.2 Court

Gentlemen's singles, third round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Luciano Darderi (ITA) - Fourth match, Court 18

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) v Guido Andreozzi (ARG)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) - First match, Court 6

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) v [3] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) - First match, Court 8

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v Robert Cash (USA)/JJ Tracy (USA) - Third match, Court 6

Mixed doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Alexandra Panova - Third match, Court 8

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!