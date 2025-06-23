Aussie Watch: Kasatkina to defend title in Eastbourne

Daria Kasatkina hopes to emulate her past successes at Eastbourne when she returns to the grasscourt tournament this week.

Kasatkina is one of five Australians who will compete at the event, with Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell, Aleksandar Vukic and James Duckworth also taking part.

Eastbourne has been a fruitful tournament for Kasatkina. The world No.16 has reached the quarterfinals in four of her last five appearances, most notably clinching the crown last year. The defending champion begins her title defence against Kiwi Lulu Sun.

Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint join Kasatkina in the women's draw, as they aim to enter Wimbledon in strong form.

Birrell put together an impressive qualifying campaign to earn her main-draw spot. The world No.77 defeated Katie Volynets and Anna Bondar in straight sets to advance. She faces Australian Open 2020 champion, Sofia Kenin, first.

Meanwhile, Joint will open her campaign against former Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur.

An all-Australian showdown headlines the men's singles field in Eastbourne with Aleksandar Vukic and James Duckworth going head-to-head.

Ajla Tomljanovic will adopt a different path from her compatriots when she competes in Bad Homburg.

The world No.77 recorded victories against Sorana Cirstea and Eva Lys during qualifying to feature in the main draw. She faces Czechia's Linda Noskova in her first match.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

BAD HOMBURG 500:

Aussies in women's singles: Ajla Tomljanovic (World No.80)

Aussies in women's doubles: Ellen Perez (with Lyudmyla Kichenok)

EASTBOURNE 250:

Aussies in men's singles: Aleksandar Vukic (World No.80), James Duckworth (World No.106)

Aussies in men's doubles: Matt Ebden (with Albano Olivetti), John-Patrick Smith (with Fernando Romboli)

Aussies in women's singles: Daria Kasatkina (World No.16), Maya Joint (World No.51), Kimberly Birrell (World No.77)

Aussies in women's doubles: Maya Joint (with Hsieh Su-Wei)

MALLORCA 250:

Aussies in men's singles: Rinky Hijikata (World No.88), Bernard Tomic (World No.248)

