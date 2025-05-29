Roland Garros 2025: Kasatkina, De Minaur, Walton headline Day 5 action

Daria Kasatkina, Alex de Minaur and Adam Walton seek to prolong their Roland Garros 2025 singles campaigns on Day 5 in Paris.

After winning her first Grand Slam match under the Australian flag on Day 2, Kasatkina targets a third-round appearance at Roland Garros for the sixth time.

The Roland Garros 2022 semifinalist defeated Czechia's Katerina Siniakova 6-1 3-6 6-2 in the opening round to set up a showdown with French local Leolia Jeanjean.

"I knew today's match wasn't going to be easy, but I'm really happy the way I was able to fight and how I managed the nerves, the tough situations in the second set, and then improved in the third set," said the 17th-seeded Kasatkina.

"To play my first Grand Slam under the Australian flag, it's a big honour. [I'm] just super happy and proud to also win the first match."

The 28-year-old faces Jeanjean in the final match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Alex de Minaur will again feature on primetime in Australia when he takes on Alexander Bublik. The world No.9, who is vying to replicate his run to the 2024 quarterfinals, claimed a straight-sets victory over Serbian Laslo Djere on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling very comfortable on this surface," he said. "Everything from my movement to my shape to my understanding of how to construct points and what is going to be effective for me."

De Minaur's match is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEST and can be viewed on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Adam Walton hopes to build on his maiden Roland Garros singles victory when he takes on No.17 seed Andrey Rublev.

Walton was one of two Australians to win on Day 3 after he prevailed over German qualifier Maximilian Marterer in a tight five-set battle.

Seven Australians will feature in doubles action on Day 5.

Matt Ebden and John Peers compete at Roland Garros for the first time since winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The duo opens proceedings on Court 12 against the French wildcard pairing of Ugo Blanchet and Kyrian Jacquet.

WTA Rome 1000 semifinalists Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez also kickstart their women's doubles campaign.

Cruz Hewitt, Tahlia Kokkinis and Renee Alame make their Roland Garros junior qualifying debuts on Thursday, aiming to join Emerson Jones and Ty Host in the main draw.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 5

Women's singles, second round

[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) - Last match, Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men's singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - First match, Court 14 (from 7pm AEST)

Adam Walton (AUS) v [17] Andrey Rublev - Second Match, Court 7

