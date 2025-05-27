Roland Garros 2025: De Minaur to lead third day charge

Alex de Minaur is one of four Australians who will begin their Roland Garros 2025 singles campaign on Day 3.





The world No.9 begins proceedings on Court 14 as he opens his account against Serbian Laslo Djere.

De Minaur has thrived throughout the 2025 clay season, highlighted by a semifinal appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 26-year-old is 9-4 on the surface this year.

Defending his place in the final eight at Roland Garros 2024, De Minaur is focusing on one match at a time. However, his career-best efforts last year provided him with inner belief.

"I've always been a person that stays in the present, so the only thing on my mind right now is my first-round opponent, Djere," he told AAP. "Last year's run gave me a lot of confidence to really believe that I can be a menace on the surface, and I can take it to anyone on any given day."

James Duckworth and Adam Walton feature on Court 12 later on Tuesday, hoping to join Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

The spotlight will shine on Olivia Gadecki when she makes her Roland Garros main-draw debut at Court Philippe Chatrier against world No.2 Coco Gauff.

Gadecki seeks to become the third Australian woman to move into the second round, along with Daria Kasatkina and Ajla Tomljanovic, who recorded first-round victories on Day 2.

On the opening day of doubles competition, Jason Kubler and Jordan Thompson seek to kickstart their tournament second up on Court 3. Meanwhile, Rinky Hijikata and Matthew Romios will also be in action with their respective partners.

You can watch the Roland Garros 2025 action live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 7pm AEST.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 3

Men's singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB) - first match, Court 14 (from 7pm AEST)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - second match, Court 12

Adam Walton (AUS) v [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER) - third match, Court 12

Women's singles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA) - second match, Court Philippe-Chatrier