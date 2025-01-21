AO 2025: Two Aussie pairs through to mixed doubles semifinals

For the seventh straight year, Australia has at least one pair through to the mixed doubles semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith, along with Olivia Gadecki and John Peers, advanced to the final four after winning their respective semifinals on Tuesday night.

Birrell and Smith defeated third seeds Ellen Perez and Kevin Krawietz 6-2 3-6 [10-6] to progress, marking a third mixed doubles semifinals birth for 35-year-old Smith, who believes the key to success in the format is simplicity and enjoyment.

"I think from past successes here, I've had great partners, to be honest, I've had really easy-going people, people who want to have fun as well and we keep it very simple," Smith said.

"We don't do anything complicated. We have fun out there and it's a great way just to be here longer in Australia.

"So you really wanna take in these moments and I don't take for granted any of these moments out here."



fellow Queenslander Birrell, who has had a stellar start to the 2025 season, the pair have made it consecutive wins against seeded opponents.

"I think that's why she's returning so well," Smith said, referring to how Birrell's singles form has translated to doubles. "She returned the guys' serve really accurately. She did well in Brisbane, she qualified here, did well with Olivia (Gadecki) in doubles here as well, so she's got a lot of tennis under her belt and I think that's just translating into her success on the court here this summer."

Gadecki reached her third straight AO mixed doubles semifinal after she and John Peers defeated Zhang Shuai and Rohan Bopanna.

Gadecki and Peers came from a set down to defeat the experienced campaigners in a super tiebreak.

"It's incredible. I'm so pleased to be able to get back out there and compete again and to share the court with Peersy, It's such an honour, so I'm really looking forward to it," Gadecki said.

"There wasn't really much in that first set. I just felt like I could have been a bit better [with] my level. Peersy was just telling me to hang in there and ride the wave and hopefully, we'll get a sniff here and there and just to take it and see what can happen."



22-year-old has thrived in her partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist.

"He's been a massive factor in this team and to be able to just be told what to do is quite nice sometimes and my job is just to execute," she explained. "We honestly just have so much fun out there and we wanna win, but we also are there to have a laugh and just have a good time."

The pair take on second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus on Wednesday for a spot in the mixed doubles final.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) 6-2 3-6 [10-6]

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d Shuai Zhang (CHN)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 2-6 6-4 [11-9]

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [2] Erin Routliffe [NZL]/Michael Venus [NZL]

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Olivia Nicholls [GBR]/Henry Patten [GBR]