Australian Open 2025: Vukic presented with gruelling test

Aleksandar Vukic is showcasing the form of his life at Australian Open 2025.

Vukic's second-round victory over 22nd seed Sebastian Korda on Wednesday night exemplifies his growth over the past seven months.

With five wins against top 25 opponents, two ATP 250 semifinals, and now a maiden third-round berth at a Grand Slam - the oldest Australian to do so at Melbourne Park since Wayne Arthurs in 2001 - the 28-year-old's game has evolved.

"In terms of the situation, in terms of the atmosphere, in terms of everything. I think being down two sets to one against a great player in Korda and fighting back when things weren't looking too good for me then and making my first third round, it's got to be the best one, for sure," Vukic said of victory over Korda, the biggest win of his career.

"I didn't want to just rock up today and have him just beat me in a way. I wanted to do all I can. Sometimes you can't win because obviously there's an opponent that is very good. Today, with the energy being home, I was able to get through."





A fourth-round appearance for Vukic would require another top-25 victory. The New South Welshman battles Jack Draper on Friday night who survived a five-set scare against Thanasi Kokkinakis. Draper came from two-sets-to-one down against a hampered Kokkinakis to claim victory.

"It was a good match. I know Thanasi always brings his best tennis when he plays me. When I played him at Davis Cup, Los Cabos, and Madrid, every time it's a battle," he said. "He serves great. Usually with most players, my backhand into their forehand, they break down, whereas he is one of these players who can just hit a winner off of any position on the forehand, even off the back foot."

Maiden third-round appearances at Melbourne Park have been a difficult path for both Vukic and Draper. The pair have only endured in five-set matches during AO 2025, with the Brit spending the most time on court of his third-round compatriots at eight hours and 36 minutes.





Already accustomed to the physical and mental brutality of five-set matches, the world No.68 is prepared if his match on Friday night goes the distance.

"Definitely calmer [in five-set matches than I was previously]. I don't know if my body's happy. My body's like, 'Can you just make this in three?' Vukic smiled. "I think you do get used to it a little bit more. You do get more comfortable with it."

Vukic and Draper will feature second up during the night session at Margaret Court Arena.

In doubles, 16 Aussies are in action on Friday including Olympic gold medallists Matt Ebden and John Peers. Siblings Emerson and Hayden Jones will also feature on Day 6.

