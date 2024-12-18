Neale Fraser was a strong athlete known for his big forehand and fearsome lefty serve. A Wimbledon champion and dual US singles winner, he was unlucky to miss out on his national title in three finals. Against Rod Laver in 1960, he held a match point, only to lose 8-6 in the fifth set. In 1959 and 1960 Fraser dominated the United States Championships, winning the singles, doubles and mixed titles in both years. A committed Davis Cup player, he finished with an imposing 18-3 record. Fraser’s commitment to Davis Cup continued for 24 years as captain. Fraser guided Australian teams to victory in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986. In 2008 he was awarded the ITF’s highest accolade – the Philippe Chatrier award for outstanding achievement in tennis. Fraser died at age 91 on 3 December 2024, and a State Funeral Service was held at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral to honour his life and achievements.