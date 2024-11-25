Team Australia announced for 2024 Master’U BNP Paribas Championships

The 2024 Master'U BNP Paribas Championships is once again bringing together university players from across the globe to compete in an international competition widely recognised as "The World Event of University Tennis."

In its 17th edition, the event will be held in Reims, France from 29 November to 1 December.

Australia will make up one of eight nations, alongside Germany, Belgium, United States, France, United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland.

The competition features many of the top-ranked student athletes from both National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) institutions as well as other university systems from around the world. Team Australia was invited to the event in 2022 and has finished third and fourth in the previous two years respectively.

Representing Australia in 2024 will be Maya Joint (University of Texas), Petra Hule (former Florida State University), Lily Fairclough (University of Southern California), Jeremy Jin (University of Florida), Casey Hoole (University of South Carolina) and Derek Pham (Oklahoma State University).

"I'm so excited to play for Australia in the Master'U BNP Paribas event. It will be my first time officially wearing the green and gold which means the world to me," said Joint.

"This year has been an amazing transition from junior to senior tennis for me and I have gained so much experience, great friends and memories."

Coaching the team will be David Hodge, Director of Athletes Agency International, and Chris Mahony, NTA Coach and Head of US College.

"Australia has such a proud history in college tennis and this pathway has produced some of our sport's great ambassadors," said Hodge.

"This will be the 17th edition of the Master'U BNP Paribas and the 'RacquetRoos' will be making our third consecutive appearance having won bronze in 2022 and placing fourth in 2023.

"I'm excited to work closely with someone as experienced as Chris and the talented team we've put together to represent and perform for our country."

Mahony is just as excited to be part of the event for the first time, working alongside Hodge and the players.

"This event forms part of Tennis Australia's College Program that we introduced earlier this year under the NTA umbrella," said Mahony.

"David has an incredible passion for this space and was instrumental in getting Australia a spot in this competition back in 2022."

Notable players who have competed in this event include:



Adam Walton (AUS)

Danielle Collins (USA)

Chris Eubanks (USA)