Australian Tennis Awards: Celebrating rising stars, grassroots champions

World No.1 junior Emerson Jones, rising star Cruz Hewitt and Darren Cahill, coach of Australian Open champion and world No.1 Jannik Sinner, lead the remarkable line-up of rising stars, world-class coaches and grassroots tennis leaders announced as finalists for the 2024 Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards.

This follows the announcement of Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden, John Peers, Max Purcell and Olivia Gadecki as nominees for the highest individual honour in Australian tennis, the Newcombe Medal.

The awards will be presented at a gala event at Crown Palladium in Melbourne on Monday 9 December 2024.

NEWCOMBE MEDAL: De Minaur, Popyrin, Thompson, Ebden, Peers, Purcell, Gadecki nominated

"These awards provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everyone who contributes to Australia's vibrant tennis community, from clubs, schools, and coaches to volunteers and players who help the sport thrive at every level," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"This year, we've reached remarkable milestones showcasing the rising popularity and accessibility of tennis. With more than a million hours of court hire booked across the country, we're seeing incredible demand for social play, and our 'Tennis for Every Body' campaign has been a hit in promoting the sport to players of all ages and abilities across the nation.

"These achievements, along with many others, reflect the dedication of countless individuals who work tirelessly to bring tennis to life across Australia.

"We're thrilled to honour the passion and commitment of everyone who makes tennis a cornerstone of Australian culture, from grassroots to Grand Slam, and look forward to celebrating with so many members of our tennis community."

The Australian Tennis Awards highlight the extraordinary efforts in both participation and performance across Australia and the essential role local communities play in making tennis accessible to all.

The 2024 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards finalists:

Coaching Excellence - Club

Wayne Fielder (Qld)

Robert Jamieson (ACT)

Benjamin McLachlan (NT)

Most Outstanding School

Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT)

Nightcliff Middle School (NT)

SA School and Services for Vision Impaired (SA)

Junior Athlete of the Year - Male

Cruz Hewitt (NSW)

Hayden Jones (Qld)

Jin Woodman (Vic)

Junior Athlete of the Year - Female

Renee Alame (NSW)

Ava Beck (Vic)

Maya Joint

Emerson Jones (Qld)

Coaching Excellence - Development

James Connelly (WA)

Shayne Tabb (Qld)

George Vogiatzis (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating

Greg Dickson (NT)

Matthew Kellert (NSW)

Elizabeth Ross (Vic)

Volunteer Achievement Award

Damian McGee (SA)

Pauline McIlveen (NSW)

Jillian Mitchell (ACT)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability

Archie Graham (Qld)

Grace Hobbs (NSW)

Michael Leigh (NSW)

Ross Patterson (Tas)

Most Outstanding Tournament

Clarence Open (Tas)

Margaret Court Cup - Albury Tennis Association (NSW)

2024 Open 3K Rye Tennis Club 45th Annual Australia Day Event (Vic)

Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden

Melba Tennis Club (ACT)

Mooloolaba Tennis Club (Qld)

Prospect Tennis Club (SA)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Master

Glenn Busby (Vic)

Kerryn Cyprien (Qld)

Stephen Dance (TAS)

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Darren Cahill

Chris Mahony

David Taylor

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

City Community Tennis - Blind and Low Vision Program and Adaptive Para Standing Tennis Competition (NSW)

Positive Energy Enabling Abilities (Qld)