Australian team named for 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Australian team captain Sam Stosur has revealed the team set to compete at the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals in November.

Olivia Gadecki, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic and Ellen Perez will travel to Spain to represent Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals from 13 to 20 November in Malaga.

"We couldn't be more excited to be back representing Australia in the green and gold. It's always such an honour, and this group is ready to give their all against the world's best nations," Stosur said.

"We've been in the mix at the top of the Billie Jean King Cup in recent years. After reaching the final in 2019 and 2022, we know what it takes, and we want to get back there and push for that next step.

"Our team has a solid mix of experience and emerging talent. Olivia making her top-100 debut and Ellen as world No.10 in doubles puts us in great stead. We're ready to play our best tennis and do Australia proud."

2024 Billie Jean King Cup FinalsAustralian team Player Age Singles rank Doubles rank Olivia Gadecki (Qld) 22 No.88 No.81 Daria Saville (Vic) 30 No.103 No.190 Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld) 31 No.122 No.459 Ellen Perez (NSW) 28 No.757 No.10 Captain: Sam Stosur

Australia's newly ranked No.1 woman Olivia Gadecki soared into the world's top 100 this week after reaching a WTA 500 singles final in Guadalajara, Mexico.

There's significant excitement around the 22-year-old rising star as momentum builds among the country's top women.

"Being in the top 100 has been a massive goal of mine since I was very young, and to now be in that range is incredible," Gadecki said.

"It really means so much to be selected to represent Australia again.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with the girls and being out there as a team. Most importantly, I'm looking forward to being back playing really good tennis and leaving it all out on the court.

"I think we can really do some damage."

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals have introduced a knockout format this year, with 12 nations vying for the coveted team title.

The Australian team receives a bye into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of Slovakia and USA on Sunday 17 November.

