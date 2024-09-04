De Minaur determined to make most of major opportunity at US Open 2024

Alex de Minaur will find himself in uncharted territory on day 10 at US Open 2024.

For the first time in his career, the 25-year-old Australian enters a Grand Slam men's singles quarterfinal as the highest-ranked player when he faces world No.25 Jack Draper at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's the quarterfinals of a Slam, so I'm going to go out there and give it my all and compete," said world No.10 De Minaur, who has lost to top five-ranked opponents in his three previous major quarterfinal appearances.

"These matches are there to be won, being passive is not going to get the job done. So I'm looking forward to the opportunity and excited for the match."

De Minaur, who has the chance to become the first Australian in 19 years to advance to a men's singles semifinal at Flushing Meadows, has surprised even himself by equalling his career-best result at the tournament.

"Coming in, I didn't have too many expectations," admitted De Minaur, who had not played a singles match since a hip injury thwarted his Wimbledon campaign.

"[My] hip wasn't close to 100 per cent. It wasn't feeling amazing. I just was going to go out there and see what I was able to do. Slowly it's been feeling better and better each day. So all of a sudden, everything has happened with the draws, a lot of upsets, and you're staring at this opportunity.

"In a way, it's been a blessing in disguise, because I haven't put too much pressure on myself, because I know how I felt with my hip. But at the same time, every day I felt better and better. So hopefully I'm peaking for the right moment."

However, De Minaur knows he must be wary of 22-year-old Draper, who has not lost a set so far this tournament in a career-best Grand Slam run.

"He's playing with a lot of confidence," De Minaur noted. "He's got some very big weapons; his serve, backhand, and forehand at times. So it's always tough facing someone like him, especially a lefty."

De Minaur does boast an unbeaten record against Draper, who has become the first British player in eight years to reach a US Open men's singles quarterfinal.

Alex de Minaur v Jack DraperHead-to-head record Year Result Event Round Surface 2022 De Minaur won 5-7 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3 Wimbledon 2R Grass 2023 De Minaur won 4-6 7-6(4) 7-6(1) Tokyo 1R Hard 2024 De Minaur won 6-3 2-6 4-0 ret. Acapulco SF Hard

Yet De Minaur is not reading too much into their past results.

"I think the biggest thing that we need to understand is that there is nothing sure in tennis, right?" De Minaur said. "Doesn't matter how many times you've played someone. It doesn't mean much."

Five rising stars of Australian tennis are also in action on day 10 as the junior competitions continue. This includes 18-year-old Isla Gillespie and 15-year-old Jin Woodman, who make their Grand Slam debuts in the junior wheelchair singles events.

> READ: Gillespie and Woodman excited to make Grand Slam debuts

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Thursday 5 September).

Aussies in action on day 10:

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [25] Jack Draper (GBR), Arthur Ashe Stadium, day session, second match (from approximately 4.30am AEST)

Girls' singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR), Court 12, second match

Boys' wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Benjamin Wenzel (AUS) v [1] Maximilian Taucher (AUT), Court 14, first match (from 1am AEST)

Jin Woodman (AUS) v Yassin Hill (AUS), Court 14, third match

Girls' wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Isla Gillespie (AUS) v Frederique Berube Perron (CAN), Court 14, second match

> VIEW: Full US Open 2024 day 10 schedule

