Jin Woodman and Isla Gillespie excited to make Grand Slam debut at US Open 2024

Four Australian rising stars are set to showcase their talents on the world stage in the US Open 2024 junior wheelchair tennis competitions.

Victorian Jin Woodman will compete at a Grand Slam for the first time at just 15 years old, as 18-year-old Isla Gillespie from New South Wales becomes the first Australian girl to play in a Grand Slam junior wheelchair tennis event.

For Gillespie, she is realising a goal she has been dreaming about for a long time.

"I'm so excited. It was a pretty long journey to get here with a lot of ups and downs," the junior girls' world No.10 said.

"I've been to the US before, but never New York, and that's always been the dream. So, for New York to be the place of my first Grand Slam is really exciting."

Gillespie earned her spot at the US Open after some great results this year, including winning back-to-back ITF titles in South Africa, which saw her rewarded with a ranking rise into the world's top 10.

"Seeing their enthusiasm (in South Africa) for the sport I think really motivated me to keep going because it was such a fun and happy environment, which was really cool to be a part of and I'm super grateful for that experience," she said.

"To have qualified I'm really proud - and to be the first one (Australian girl) is really cool as well."

In the boys' event, Woodman is joined by Queenslander Benjamin Wenzel, who competed at the US Open in 2023, and Yassin Hill from Victoria, who featured in this year's Roland Garros junior wheelchair tennis championships.

This makes Australia is the highest-represented country in the US Open junior boys' wheelchair event.

The 15-year-old Woodman is currently Australia's highest-ranked junior wheelchair tennis player at world No.4, and he is thrilled to travel to the USA for the first time and showcase his talent on the world stage.

"It's my first time going to a Grand Slam. So when I found out, I was jumping up and down and instantly told everyone at my school," Woodman said.

"It will just be such an amazing experience, and I think junior Grand Slams are cool because it gives you a taste of what your future could be like."

Woodman has won four ITF titles this year and also received a silver medal as part of the Australian team at the 2024 World Team Cup in Turkey.

The World Team Cup was a personal highlight for the rising star, and representing his country is something he hopes to continue doing just like his role models at the Paris Paralympics, Ben Weekes and Anderson Parker.

"World Team Cup is the first step then after that, when you actually get the experience, that's when I hope I can represent the green and gold even further," he said.

The senior wheelchair players in Australia continue to be great mentors for the country's top junior athletes, even offering words of advice before they set off to the US Open.

"Heath (Davidson) has given me some tips of where to go in New York, so that's cool," Gillespie, Australia's top-ranked junior girl, said.

"I'm looking forward to looking around and just soaking it all in."

Aussies in action - US Open

COMING UP

Boys' wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Benjamin Wenzel (AUS) v [1] Maximilian Taucher (AUT), Court 14, first match (from 1am AEST)

Jin Woodman (AUS) v Yassin Hill (AUS), Court 14, third match

Girls' wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Isla Gillespie (AUS) v Frederique Berube Perron (CAN), Court 14, second match

