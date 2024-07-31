Popyrin stops triple major champ to reach Olympics third round

Alexei Popyrin has kept the Australian flag flying into the men's singles third round at the Paris Olympics after defeating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old became the first Australian man to reach as far at the Olympics since Lleyton Hewitt at London 2012.

"I'm happy I got through in two sets, I think that was really important to conserve some energy if I play tomorrow," Popyrin said.

The Australian was not broken during the match and was happy to compete in the hot conditions.

"I think in some way it was beneficial for me, because the ball was more lively, so that kind of helped me on my serve," he said. "Not facing a breakpoint, that just proves the fact that if I served well then it would be in my favour, and it was. I just had to wait for my chances on return, try and stay calm under the pressure.

"I think the heat can get to you mentally sometimes and I just didn't let it affect me. I'm used to this heat coming from Australia and living in Dubai. I've trained and played in the heat a lot, I kinda like it."





Popyrin said when he was able to move Wawrinka from side to side he noticed the conditions started to affect his opponent.

"His ball quality and his ball striking make it hard for you to dictate, so that's why I was really happy with what I did on my serve," he said. "I got the first serve in and then I was able to dictate from there. On the return, when he missed the first serve I was able to get a second serve return in and try and dictate from there also."

The world No.63 was able to rely on his captain Hewitt at pivotal moments throughout the match.

"It was an amazing crowd, amazing atmosphere. It was really good fun," Popyrin said. "I was able to stay in my own bubble with my team, with Rusty in my box. I just kept eye contact with Lleyton and that's all that mattered.

"He hold me to focus on my game, which I did really well I think. Focus on my serve, play my game.

"I think the constant eye contact and communication with Rusty helps. We've built up a relationship over the last few years with Davis Cup and everything around it. He's able to be there on the side of the court and really help me and that's what he did today."

Popyrin's family including his mum, dad, brother, sister, girlfriend and girlfriend's mother were also on the sidelines supporting.

"For my parents, growing up, Olympics was a massive, massive thing," he said. "I think for them seeing their son play the Olympics is a very special. I remember when I told my dad that I would be in the Olympics, he teared up. It's really special to be able to play in front of them."

Popyrin will face the reigning Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, No.3 seed Alexander Zverev, in the next round.

"He is one of the more in form players in the world right now, especially on clay," he said. "He made the finals of the French Open a few months ago. It's not going to be easy but if I focus on myself and focus on the game that I can play then I can cause damage to these players. I truly believe I can, if I can bring my A game, I can cause some damage."

Zverev claimed both prior meetings although the pair has not met since Acapulco in 2019.

In the men's doubles, world No.3 Matt Ebden and John Peers have advanced to the quarterfinals. The pair defeated current world No.1 doubles player Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-2 7-5.

The Spanish duo defeated the top seeds, Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in the first round.

"It was a super tough match. The Spanish boys, they had a big win first round, they're also one of the better pairs going around, especially on a clay court," Ebden said.

"We had to play really, really good, close to perfect and we did. We played close to a perfect match. Only one or two balls in the whole match we missed. That's what it took and I'm glad we produced it at the right time."

Peers, a bronze medallist in mixed doubles in Tokyo, said he and Ebden back each other's game style well on Tuesday.

"We kept building," he said. "We have played the last few tournaments together and today showed, we are still building, we're still going."

In the women's doubles, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki fell in a match to Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider 6-3 2-6 [10-6].

PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4 7-5

Men's doubles, second round

Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) d Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-2 7-5

Women's doubles, first round

Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider d Ajla Tomljanovic / Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3 2-6 [10-6]

TENNIS: DAY 5 PREVIEW

Day 5 at Roland Garros will see Popyrin take on third seed Zverev for a place in the men's quarterfinals. They play fourth match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Second seeds Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden meet Chinese pair Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Upcoming - Wednesday 31 July

>VIEW: Day 5: Order of play

Men's singles, third round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER), Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men's doubles, quarterfinal

Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) v Dominik Koepfer / Jan-Lennard Struff (GER), Court 6

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez / Matt Ebden (AUS) v Zhang Zhizhen / Wang Xinyu (CHN), Court 14