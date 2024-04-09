Popyrin finishes strongly to clinch Monte Carlo opener

Alexei Popyrin has shaken a slow start and match-hardened qualifier Corentin Moutet to open his Monte Carlo Masters campaign with a win on Monday.
In his first match since a third-round run at the Miami Open last month, the world No.46 set a second-round meeting with the reigning champion, sixth seed Andrey Rublev, following a 3-6 7-5 6-2 victory in two hours and 44 minutes.
In a trio of prior appearances at Monte Carlo, Popyrin qualified for the main draw each time.
His win over the 101st-ranked Frenchman marked the third time he reached the round of 32 at the event.
After narrowly eking out a final-round qualifying win over fellow Australian Aleksandar Vukic, 62nd-ranked Christopher O'Connell was unable to sustain his winning ways at Monte Carlo.
O'Connell fell 6-3 6-4 to Chilean world No.45 Alejandro Tabilo in 98 minutes.
Aussies in action - Monte Carlo
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6 7-5 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) d [Q] Christopher O'Connell 6-3 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA)
Men's singles, second round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Andrey Rublev
Men's doubles, first round
[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Mate Pavic (CRO)/Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)
