Purcell/Thompson secure back-to-back Houston titles

Houston, USA

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have lifted their third trophy of the season together after beating fellow Australian John Peers and American William Blumberg at Houston on Saturday.

The all-Australian pairing improved to 17-3 this year with a 7-5 6-1 victory, having also triumphed on hard courts at Dallas and Los Cabos.

They became the first duo to defend the title since Bob and Mike Bryan in 2013 and Purcell became the first player since the Bryan brothers 13 years ago to prevail three years in succession, having also triumphed with Matt Ebden in 2022.

> READ MORE: Nick Kyrgios declares "I'll be back on court soon"

The victory lifted Purcell/Thompson to ninth in the ATP doubles team rankings and made them only the second team this year alongside Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Metkic to have collected a trio of trophies.

It marked Purcell's seventh doubles title - all with Australians - and Thompson's fifth, all at ATP 250 level.

Peers, contesting his first tournament alongside Blumberg, was chasing his 28th career doubles title and first on clay since Barcelona in 2015.

Aussies in action - Houston

RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d John Peers (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) 7-5 6-1

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!