AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™ is a perfect chance for kids to be looked after in their holiday break, while being active, happy, and healthy.

At over 500 venues across Australia, AO Holiday Programs offer the perfect opportunity for children aged 5-12 to participate in tennis-themed activities in a fun and affordable way.

"The AO Holiday Program presented by Weet-Bix provides kids with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of tennis while having loads of fun with friends in a safe, inclusive and friendly environment," Tennis Australia Youth Program Specialist Jonathan Bence said.

"Enrol your children for an unforgettable holiday adventure filled with tennis, friends, and fun."

Here are the top five reasons why kids love AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix:

An Unforgettable Experience

From playing like their favourite tennis star to receiving fun prizes and giveaways, the affordable program is truly a special experience.

"Kids not only improve their tennis skills but also develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship," Bence said.

"AO Holiday Programs offer an experience that kids will cherish for years to come."

Exciting Tennis Activities

Participants get the chance to experience the thrill of tennis through a variety of fun activities tailored to their age and skill level.

On the court there is never a dull moment, as players learn new skills and play fun and exciting games.

For those looking to ace it off the court, the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix Content Hub has online challenges, quizzes, tasks for even more entertainment.

Meet New Friends

The program provides a social setting where kids can interact with peers who share a passion for tennis and having fun together.

AO Holiday Programs are a great opportunity to bring a close friend along and make new friends with other attendees, all while build lasting connections both on and off the court.

Accredited & Qualified Coaches

Led by experienced coaches, kids receive expert guidance to improve their tennis skills and techniques.

Friendly, interactive, and caring coaches, ensure participants can take their game to the next level while having a blast with friends.

Inclusive Environment

AO Holiday Programs welcome kids of all abilities and backgrounds.

Whether they are beginners or aspiring pros, every child is encouraged to participate and enjoy the tailored program to the fullest.

"We strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where every child feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential," Bence said.

Visit aoholidayprograms.tennis.com.au to find a program near you!