Popyrin powers into second round at Miami Open

Alexei Popyrin has made a triumphant return at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

The 24-year-old Australian has been sidelined with an abdominal injury since advancing to the semifinals at an ATP event in Doha in February.

This compliant forced the world No.45 to withdraw from recent tournaments in Dubai and Indian Wells.

But in promising signs, Popyrin powered past Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-2 6-2 in his opening-round match today at the Miami Open.

Popyrin did not lose a service game across the 76-minute encounter with the world No.55.

This sets up a second-round clash with the tournament's 26th seed, Jiri Lehecka.

It will be Popyrin's first career meeting against the 22-year-old Czech, who was crowned champion at the Adelaide International earlier this year.

In men's doubles action, Thanasi Kokkinakis teamed up with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas to take on Aussie duo Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata.

Kokkinakis and Tsitsipas proved to be a promising combination, moving into the second round with a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The wildcard pairing next face the third seeds, world No.6 Joe Salisbury and world No.7 Rajeev Ram.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 6-2 6-2

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) d [Q] Adam Walton (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Women's singles, second round

[28] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) d Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 7-5

Men's doubles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kwon Soon-woo (KOR)

[33] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [21] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [26] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [20] Emma Navarro (USA)

> VIEW: Miami Open women's singles draw

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)/Zheng Saisai (CHN)

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

Men's doubles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v [3] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Rajeev Ram (USA)



