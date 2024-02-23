Thompson saves three match points in dramatic Los Cabos quarterfinal victory

Jordan Thompson has pulled off a remarkable comeback to book his spot in the singles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament at Los Cabos.

The 29-year-old Australian fought back from a 15-40 0-6 1-4 deficit against American teen Alex Michelsen and saved three match points before triumphing 0-6 7-6(1) 7-5.

"That's probably one of the best comebacks I've ever had in my life," a proud Thompson declared after the see-sawing two-hour and 39-minute encounter.

"I literally hadn't been in front until 6-5 in the third set. It was a long time being behind, but I don't think anyone would challenge my competitiveness."

Thompson saved three match points on his serve in the 12th game of the second set.

After managing to hold, the world No.40 then dominated the second-set tiebreak.

Michelsen, who upset Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur in the second round, responded by breaking in the opening game of the deciding set.

The world No.74 maintained this advantage to build a 5-3 lead and set up the opportunity to serve for victory.

However, Thompson dug deep to win 12 of the final 14 points in the match.

"I never stopped fighting," Thompson said. "I always kept trying and I eventually got there."

It is the second time this season that Thompson has saved match points to advance to an ATP semifinal, after recording a similar steely victory against former world No.1 Rafael Nadal in Brisbane last month.

Thompson will face world No.6 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The top-seeded German ended Thanasi Kokkinakis' winning run, saving all 12 break points he faced in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

It is proving a week to remember for Thompson, who has also progressed to the doubles semifinals alongside compatriot Max Purcell.

The fourth seeds scored a 2-6 6-1 [10-4] victory against Portugal's Nuno Borges and Swede Andre Goransson in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Alex Michelsen (USA) 0-6 7-6(1) 7-5

[1] Alexander Zverev (GER) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Nuno Borges (POR)/Andre Goransson (SWE) 2-6 6-1 [10-4]

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v William Blumberg (USA)/Casper Ruud (NOR)

