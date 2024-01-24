Hunter and Siniakova battle their way into Australian Open 2024 semifinals

Storm Hunter and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have staged a steely comeback to keep their Australian Open dreams alive.

The third seeds looked in trouble when they fell behind 1-4 in the deciding set of their quarterfinal showdown with Czech Barbora Krejcikova and German Laura Siegemund.

However, they managed to reel off five consecutive games to triumph 4-6 7-5 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena this afternoon.

"When we were down a break in the third we just thought 'let's keep going, keep going'," Hunter said.

"And we somehow got the win, which is amazing.

"That was a very, very tough match. Credit to Barbora and Laura, they played really well. We really had to dig deep, trust each other and fight really hard."

This propels 29-year-old Hunter into her first women's doubles semifinal at the Australian Open.

The world No.1 joins exclusive company as only the eighth Australian to reach an Australian Open women's doubles semifinal in Melbourne Park's 36-year history.

Australian Open women's doublesAussie semifinalists atMelbourne Park (since 1988) Player Year Wendy Turnbull 1988 Liz Smylie 1988, 1993, 1994 Rennae Stubbs 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2010 Alicia Molik 2005 Sam Stosur 2006, 2007, 2019 Casey Dellacqua 2009, 2013 Ash Barty 2013 Storm Hunter 2024

Hunter and Siniakova will face world No.2 Elise Mertens, Hunter's former partner, and world No.6 Hsieh Su-wei in the semifinals.

"(We're) so happy we get to play another match, we didn't want to go home yet," Hunter said.

As well as competing for a place in the Australian Open final, Hunter needs to defeat Mertens to hold onto her world No.1 ranking.

In mixed doubles action, the winning run of two Aussie wildcard pairs came to an end in the semifinals.

Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans bowed out against American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Neal Skupski, while Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris lost to Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei and Poland's Jan Zielinski.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [5] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Laura Siegemund (GER) 4-6 7-5 6-4

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-4 6-1

[3] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) 7-6(8) 6-2

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [2] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)

