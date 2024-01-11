Sweeny edges closer to Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2024

Australia's Dane Sweeny is one step closer to reaching his maiden Australian Open main draw after a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Italian Luca Nardi.

Sweeny saved two set points in the first set to book his place in the final round of qualifying.

Following the disappointment of his first-round loss of the qualifying competition at the Brisbane International, the 22-year-old believes his game is back to its best.

"After my first match, I felt I got rid of a bit of that match rust," Sweeny said post-match.

"I'm feeling much more confident in my ability to play clutch and I think that's what I improved on today from the first round. I was able to really play clutch on the big points and in the big moments."

The world No.256 will face Belgian Zizou Bergs for a spot in the main draw tomorrow after he defeated countryman Joris De Loore 7-6(2) 6-0.

Sweeny thinks understanding the match early on will be the key to playing at Melbourne Park beyond this week.

"If things aren't going my way on the aggressive front, I can make it a really competitive and tough slog for the other person even if I'm not bringing my A game," said Sweeny, looking ahead to his next match.

"I think it comes down to just reading and understanding the match and what's going on."

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d [13] Luca Nardi (ITA) 7-6(2) 6-2

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) d [32] Zachary Svajda (USA) 7-5 4-6 6-2

[14] Alex Molcan (SVK) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-3

[27] Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) d [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-2 6-4

[28] Sumit Nagal (IND) d [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [22] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) v Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR)

