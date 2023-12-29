Gadecki off to a promising start in Brisbane qualifying quest

Olivia Gadecki made the most of a home-court advantage in the opening round of the Brisbane International 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast trains regularly at the Queensland Tennis Centre, so felt comfortable stepping out onto Show Court 1 today against Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

The fourth-seeded Gadecki served seven aces in a 7-5 6-0 victory against an experienced opponent, who has previously been ranked as high as world No.39.

"I'm very excited to get my first win here," Gadecki beamed after completing her victory in 76 minutes.

"It's my first time playing at the Brisbane International, so I'm really pumped.

"It actually feels really weird to play a tournament at home, but we're so lucky to start the year with the Aussie summer, which is the best time of the year."

Gadecki moves into tomorrow's final qualifying round, where she'll face world No.144 Valeria Savinykh.

The 32-year-old Savinykh survived a marathon three-hour and three-minute opening-round battle against Aussie wildcard Jaimee Fourlis, eventually triumphing 6-7(8) 7-5 6-2.

"Oh, it would be amazing," world No.126 Gadecki said about the prospect of qualifying at a WTA 500 tournament for the first time in her career.

"It would be such a big confidence boost to get a couple of matches under my belt before the Australian Open and to start the year like that would be great."

Confidence is something that wildcard Talia Gibson has an abundance of right now.

The 19-year-old from Perth recorded her 11th consecutive victory with a steely performance against world No.154 Leolia Jeanjean.

"It's an amazing feeling," Gibson said after defeating the Frenchwoman 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours.

It is Gibson's first win at WTA level and her second career victory against a top-200 opponent.

"Going in today, I just wanted to come out and enjoy it," Gibson said.

"I'm really thankful to Tennis Australia for the opportunity and super happy with the result."

Gibson's next opponent is Hungarian Timea Babos, a former world No.1 doubles player.

A record 11 Australians have already earned a place in the Brisbane International singles main draws, either as direct acceptances or wildcards.

Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Chris O'Connell, Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will contest the men's singles main draw, with Arina Rodionova, Kimberly Birrell and Daria Saville carrying Aussie hopes in the women's singles competition.

Main-draw action in Brisbane begins on 31 December.

Aussies in action - Brisbane International

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[4] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 7-5 6-0

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [11] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 4-6 6-3 6-4

[1] Aliaksandra Sasnovich d [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS) 6-1 6-3

[8] Julia Riera (ARG) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3

[9] Valeria Savinykh d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-7(8) 7-5 6-2

[12] Yulia Starodubtsewa (UKR) d [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 2-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[9] James Duckworth (AUS) v Philip Sekulic (AUS)

James McCabe (AUS) v [5] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Li Tu (AUS) v [10] Francisco Comesana (ARG)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS) v [1] Tomas Machac (CZE)

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [2] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

[WC] Jacob Bradshaw (AUS) v [8] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

[WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) v [12] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[4] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [9] Valeria Savinykh

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Timea Babos (HUN)

