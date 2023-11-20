Ranking movers: Duckworth edging closer to top-100 return

In-form Australian James Duckworth is quickly climbing back up the ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 20 November 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 17: Rinky Hijikata of Australia and Jason Kubler of Australia (L) celebrate a point against Joe Salisbury of Great Britain and Rajeev Ram of the United States during the Men's Doubles Round Robin match on day six of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 17, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Men's singles

James Duckworth is closing in on a top-100 return in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 31-year-old improves four spots this week to world No.109 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in Canada.

Duckworth has won 15 of his past 17 matches, helping his ranking rise 35 spots in the past month.

The former world No.46 was last ranked inside the world's top 100 in September 2022.

> AUSSIE WEEKLY WRAP: Duckworth continues late-season surge

Li Tu takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 24 places to world No.247 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Canada.

The 27-year-old's winning run was eventually stopped by Duckworth in an all-Australian semifinal battle.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.120
Alexei PopyrinNo.400
Max PurcellNo.450
Jordan ThompsonNo.560
Aleksandar VukicNo.61-4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.650
Christopher O'ConnellNo.68-1
Rinky HijikataNo.71+2
Jason KublerNo.101-4
James DuckworthNo.109+4
Women's singles

Australian No.1 Kimberly Birrell rises two places to world No.110 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Stefani Webb is the biggest mover of the week, with the 18-year-old from Melbourne jumping up 138 spots to a career-high world No.880 after winning her first ITF singles title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Kimberly BirrellNo.110+2
Astra SharmaNo.122+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.132+2
Arina RodionovaNo.133+2
Storm HunterNo.170+3
Destanee AiavaNo.186+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.2030
Daria SavilleNo.204+1
Priscilla HonNo.208+1
Seone MendezNo.241+1
Men's doubles

Adam Taylor makes his top-200 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 32-year-old jumps up 12 spots to a career-high world No.200 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Uruguay.

This increases the number of Australians in the world's top 200 to 16.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.40
Rinky HijikataNo.230
Jason KublerNo.300
Max PurcellNo.350
John PeersNo.390
John-Patrick SmithNo.78+1
Andrew HarrisNo.95-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.1050
Matthew RomiosNo.1280
Luke SavilleNo.137-3
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is spending her third week atop of the WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Stefani Webb is the biggest mover, skyrocketing up 239 positions to world No.1080 after winning her first ITF doubles title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.10
Ellen PerezNo.170
Olivia GadeckiNo.95+1
Destanee AiavaNo.165-1
Daria SavilleNo.168+3
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.176+1
Talia GibsonNo.185+4
Astra SharmaNo.205+2
Priscilla HonNo.208+2
Elysia BoltonNo.211+1

> READ: Strong field to compete at Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!