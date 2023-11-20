Ranking movers: Duckworth edging closer to top-100 return

Men's singles

James Duckworth is closing in on a top-100 return in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 31-year-old improves four spots this week to world No.109 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in Canada.

Duckworth has won 15 of his past 17 matches, helping his ranking rise 35 spots in the past month.

The former world No.46 was last ranked inside the world's top 100 in September 2022.

Li Tu takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 24 places to world No.247 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Canada.

The 27-year-old's winning run was eventually stopped by Duckworth in an all-Australian semifinal battle.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 0 Alexei Popyrin No.40 0 Max Purcell No.45 0 Jordan Thompson No.56 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.61 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 0 Christopher O'Connell No.68 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.71 +2 Jason Kubler No.101 -4 James Duckworth No.109 +4

Women's singles

Australian No.1 Kimberly Birrell rises two places to world No.110 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Stefani Webb is the biggest mover of the week, with the 18-year-old from Melbourne jumping up 138 spots to a career-high world No.880 after winning her first ITF singles title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.110 +2 Astra Sharma No.122 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.132 +2 Arina Rodionova No.133 +2 Storm Hunter No.170 +3 Destanee Aiava No.186 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.203 0 Daria Saville No.204 +1 Priscilla Hon No.208 +1 Seone Mendez No.241 +1

Men's doubles

Adam Taylor makes his top-200 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 32-year-old jumps up 12 spots to a career-high world No.200 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Uruguay.

This increases the number of Australians in the world's top 200 to 16.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.4 0 Rinky Hijikata No.23 0 Jason Kubler No.30 0 Max Purcell No.35 0 John Peers No.39 0 John-Patrick Smith No.78 +1 Andrew Harris No.95 -1 Jordan Thompson No.105 0 Matthew Romios No.128 0 Luke Saville No.137 -3

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is spending her third week atop of the WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Stefani Webb is the biggest mover, skyrocketing up 239 positions to world No.1080 after winning her first ITF doubles title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.1 0 Ellen Perez No.17 0 Olivia Gadecki No.95 +1 Destanee Aiava No.165 -1 Daria Saville No.168 +3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.176 +1 Talia Gibson No.185 +4 Astra Sharma No.205 +2 Priscilla Hon No.208 +2 Elysia Bolton No.211 +1

