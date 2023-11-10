Strong field to contest national wheelchair championships

Australia's best wheelchair players will compete for national titles in Melbourne over the next three days.

The 2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships, played at the National Tennis Centre at Melbourne Park, begin today and conclude on Sunday.

Ben Weekes, a five-time Paralympian, is aiming to defend his national title in the open men's singles event.

He'll need to beat a group of talented competitors, including Queensland teen Benjamin Wenzel. The 16-year-old from Cairns is the world No.6 in the ITF junior wheelchair rankings and made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open in September.

Heath Davidson is the top seed in the quad singles draw. The world No.4 competed at the ITF Wheelchair Masters event in Spain last week, where he was a doubles finalist.

> VIEW: Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships draws

As well as competing for national titles, winners can also earn wildcards for Australian Open 2024 and Australian Wheelchair Summer Series events.

The event is free for fans wishing to attend and show their support.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!