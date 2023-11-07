Purcell wins all-Australian opening-round battle at Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Three weeks ago, Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata teamed up to win an ATP doubles title together. However, the Aussies found themselves on the opposing sides of the court at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia this week.

It was Purcell who emerged triumphant in their opening-round singles clash at the Sofia Open, with the world No.45 posting a 6-3 6-3 win against his younger compatriot.

The sixth-seeded Purcell fired seven aces to snap a five-match losing streak.

Chris O'Connell is also through to the second round in Sofia, after surviving a spirited challenge from Serbian Hamad Medjedovic.

The 29-year-old Australian eventually earned a 6-7(3) 6-1 7-6(2) victory against his 20-year-old opponent.

World No.66 O'Connell tallied 15 aces and did not drop a service game in a two-hour and 36-minute tussle.

Aussies in action - Sofia

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[6] Max Purcell (AUS) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6-7(3) 6-1 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[6] Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Cem Ilkel (TUR)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [7] Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Men's doubles, first round

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Max Purcell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

Metz, France

Alex de Minaur and John Peers are carrying Australian hopes at an ATP 250 tournament in Metz this week.

The second-seeded De Minaur received an opening-round bye in the men's singles competition. This means the world No.12 begins his campaign with a second-round clash against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a former top-40 player.

Peers is teaming with Brit Lloyd Glasspool in the men's doubles competition. The third-seeded duo saved two match points in their hard-fought opening-round win against American Robert Galloway and France's Albano Olivetti.

Aussies in action - Metz

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) d Robert Galloway (USA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) 6-7(4) 7-6(5) [14-12]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[2] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

