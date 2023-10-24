Australia's schedule for United Cup 2024 revealed

Australia's schedule for the group stage of the United Cup this summer has been revealed.

Team Australia, spearheaded by world No.13 Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, are starting the season at Perth's RAC Arena.

They'll begin their campaign in the opening evening session of the innovative teams event, taking on Great Britain from 5pm AWST on Friday 29 December 2023.

De Minaur's girlfriend, world No.55 Katie Boutler, is representing Great Britain, adding to the intrigue in the opening Group C tie.

The Australian team, which also includes Western Australian locals Matt Ebden and Storm Hunter, will be back in action on New Year's Day, facing defending champions USA in the night session.

Team USA includes world No.5 Jessica Pegula and world No.9 Taylor Fritz.

United Cup 2024Australia's schedule Date Session Opponent Friday 29 December 2023 Night Great Britain Monday 1 January 2024 Night USA

The United Cup is adopting a new format this summer, with ties now consisting of one men's singles match, one women's singles match and a mixed doubles match. This ensures a result will be determined in each session.

Group winners from the round-robin stage in each city advance to the quarterfinals, with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner-up in that city.

Winners then progress to the semifinals and finals in Sydney, which will be played on 6 and 7 January.

Tickets for the United Cup group stage and quarterfinals go on sale at 5pm local time today (Wednesday 25 October).

Group stage adult prices start from $40 and from $20 for children 3-12 years of age. Family passes (two adults and two children) start from $100.

