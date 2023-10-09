Champions crowned at 2023 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships

South Australian Jeffrey Strydom enjoyed a memorable week at the 2023 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships, played at the West Lakes Tennis Club in Adelaide.

The 14-year-old Strydom advanced to finals in all three 14-and-under events - boys' singles, boys' doubles and mixed doubles.

"The week has been amazing. It feels really good to get my first national title and it's even more special to win it here in my hometown," Strydom said after beating New South Wales' Tristan McIntosh 6-2 6-0 in the boys' singles final.

"I've been working towards this for a while now, so I'm really proud of myself."

Strydom also clinched the boys' doubles title alongside Western Australia's George Diable.

A year after winning the 12-and-under Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships, New South Wales' Jennifer Ott scooped the 14-and-under girls' singles title this year.

Ott secured the title with a 7-5 6-4 victory against Queensland's Tori Russell in the final.

"This is the first 14-and-under nationals I've played in and it's really special to have won," Ott said.

"All the hard work really pays off and when I look back, even when I was down, I never gave up in my matches."

Raphael Savelli won the 12-and-under boys' singles title, beating Oliver Hancin in an all-Victorian final.

It is Savelli's second national title of the season, having also won the Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships in January.

Victorian Pauline Ma was crowned champion in the 12-and-under girls' singles competition.

2023 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships

14-and-under finals

Boys' singles: [1] Jeffrey Strydom (SA) d [6] Tristan McIntosh (NSW) 6-2 6-0

Girls' singles: [7] Jennifer Ott (NSW) d [4] Tori Russell (Qld) 7-5 6-4

Boys' doubles: [1] George Diable (WA)/Jeffrey Strydom (SA) d Nikolas Baker (Vic)/Asher Brownrigg (Qld) 6-0 6-1

Girls' doubles: [3] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW) d [1] Brooke Komorowski (NSW)/Ruby Thompson (NSW) 6-4 6-2

Mixed doubles: [4] Ruby Thompson (NSW)/Tristan McIntosh (NSW) d [1] Vesna Marinkov (NSW)/Jeffrey Strydom (SA) 12-10

12-and-under finals

Boys' singles: [2] Raphael Savelli (Vic) d [3] Oliver Hancin (Vic) 6-2 6-2

Girls' singles: [2] Pauline Ma (Vic) d [3] Suri Suchovsky (NSW) 6-0 6-3

Boys' doubles: [1] Ethan Domingo (NSW)/Raphael Savelli (Vic) d [3] Tommy Camus (ACT)/Aidan Chan (WA) 7-5 6-3

Girls' doubles: [2] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW)/Ceressa Jackson (Qld) d Mieka Gordon-Threatt (Vic)/Pauline Ma (Vic) 7-5 6-7(7) [10-7]

Mixed doubles: [1] Hannah Park (SA)/Ethan Domingo (NSW) d [2] Ceressa Jackson (Qld)/Parth Chitroda (Vic) 12-10

