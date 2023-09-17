Aussies sweep titles at Australian Pro Tour events in Perth and Darwin

Australian players dominated at Australian Pro Tour events held in Western Australia and the Northern Territory in the past week.

Top seed Priscilla Hon won the singles title at the Perth International, an ITF 25 tournament staged at the State Tennis Centre in Perth.

The 25-year-old from Queensland scored four straight-sets wins to advance to the final, but needed three sets to overcome local hope Talia Gibson in the championship match.

Hon managed to triumph 6-1 3-6 6-3 against 19-year-old Gibson to claim her second ITF singles title of the season.

Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis were crowned the doubles champions in Perth, winning the title without dropping a set.

This is 23-year-old Aiava's fourth ITF doubles title of the season and 25-year-old Inglis' first.

The resurgent Blake Mott won the singles title at the Darwin International, an ITF 25 tournament played at the Darwin International Tennis Centre.

The 27-year-old Mott defeated fellow Aussie Blake Ellis 6-4 6-1 in the final to claim his first professional singles title in four years.

Mott, who won three three-set battles earlier in the tournament, has now won 17 of his past 21 matches on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Top seeds Jeremy Beale and Thomas Fancutt claimed the doubles title in Darwin, beating Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis in an all-Australian final.

This is 28-year-old Beale's fifth doubles title of the season and 28-year-old Fancutt's fourth. They also won an Australian Pro Tour title together in Caloundra in July.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in the coming week, with Perth and Darwin both hosting back-to-back ITF 25 events.

Australian Pro Tour results

PERTH INTERNATIONAL

Women's singles: [1] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [6] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-1 3-6 6-3

Women's doubles: [3] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Misaki Matsuda (JPN)/Naho Sato (JPN) 6-1 6-4

DARWIN INTERNATIONAL

Men's singles: [3] Blake Mott (AUS) d [1] Blake Ellis (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles: [1] Jeremy Beale (AUS)/Thomas Fancutt (AUS) d [4] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Blake Ellis (AUS) 6-4 6-4

