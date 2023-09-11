Junior ranking movers: Aussies on the rise after US Open

Junior boys

Pavle Marinkov makes his top-40 debut in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 17-year-old from Sydney climbs seven places to world No.39 after an impressive US Open run. Marinkov won four matches in New York to reach the third round of the boys' singles competition as a qualifier.

Hayden Jones also performed strongly at Flushing Meadows, reaching the second round in the boys' singles event and semifinals in the boys' doubles. This sees the 17-year-old from the Gold Coast rise 11 spots to world No.58.

Rohan Hazratwala is the biggest mover of the week, with the 16-year-old from Townsville improving 52 places to world No.448 after winning his first ITF junior singles and doubles titles at a J30 tournament in Adelaide.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Charlie Camus 16 No.38 -2 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.39 +7 Hayden Jones 17 No.58 +11 Jeremy Zhang 18 No.148 +2 Hugh Winter 16 No.149 +3 Zachary Viiala 17 No.168 +2 Marcus Schoeman 17 No.293 -3 Alexander Despoja 18 No.297 -18 Thomas Gadecki 17 No.328 -1 Cruz Hewitt 14 No.336 -1

Junior girls

Emerson Jones remains Australia's top-ranked girl, at world No.18, in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

Ashlee Narker makes her debut inside the Australian top 10 this week. The 17-year-old from New South Wales has reached the final in four of her past five ITF junior tournaments.

Ava Beck takes biggest mover honours. The 15-year-old Victorian rises 129 spots to world No.588 after winning an ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide last week. It was Beck's second ITF junior singles title of the season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.18 +1 Maya Joint 17 No.47 0 Lily Taylor 17 No.48 -3 Roisin Gilheany 18 No.74 0 Melisa Ercan 18 No.92 -6 Lily Fairclough 17 No.111 +2 Zara Larke 18 No.157 -1 Gabby Gregg 16 No.191 +2 Kimiko Cooper 15 No.211 +3 Ashlee Narker 17 No.313 -2

