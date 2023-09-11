Junior ranking movers: Aussies on the rise after US Open

Junior boys
Pavle Marinkov makes his top-40 debut in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.
The 17-year-old from Sydney climbs seven places to world No.39 after an impressive US Open run. Marinkov won four matches in New York to reach the third round of the boys' singles competition as a qualifier.
Hayden Jones also performed strongly at Flushing Meadows, reaching the second round in the boys' singles event and semifinals in the boys' doubles. This sees the 17-year-old from the Gold Coast rise 11 spots to world No.58.
Rohan Hazratwala is the biggest mover of the week, with the 16-year-old from Townsville improving 52 places to world No.448 after winning his first ITF junior singles and doubles titles at a J30 tournament in Adelaide.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Charlie Camus
|16
|No.38
|-2
|Pavle Marinkov
|17
|No.39
|+7
|Hayden Jones
|17
|No.58
|+11
|Jeremy Zhang
|18
|No.148
|+2
|Hugh Winter
|16
|No.149
|+3
|Zachary Viiala
|17
|No.168
|+2
|Marcus Schoeman
|17
|No.293
|-3
|Alexander Despoja
|18
|No.297
|-18
|Thomas Gadecki
|17
|No.328
|-1
|Cruz Hewitt
|14
|No.336
|-1
Junior girls
Emerson Jones remains Australia's top-ranked girl, at world No.18, in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.
Ashlee Narker makes her debut inside the Australian top 10 this week. The 17-year-old from New South Wales has reached the final in four of her past five ITF junior tournaments.
Ava Beck takes biggest mover honours. The 15-year-old Victorian rises 129 spots to world No.588 after winning an ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide last week. It was Beck's second ITF junior singles title of the season.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Emerson Jones
|15
|No.18
|+1
|Maya Joint
|17
|No.47
|0
|Lily Taylor
|17
|No.48
|-3
|Roisin Gilheany
|18
|No.74
|0
|Melisa Ercan
|18
|No.92
|-6
|Lily Fairclough
|17
|No.111
|+2
|Zara Larke
|18
|No.157
|-1
|Gabby Gregg
|16
|No.191
|+2
|Kimiko Cooper
|15
|No.211
|+3
|Ashlee Narker
|17
|No.313
|-2
