De Minaur ready for "absolute battle" in US Open fourth round

Alex de Minaur is eyeing a place in the US Open 2023 men's singles quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old Australian is enjoying his best run at Flushing Meadows since 2020 and now takes on world No.3 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Medvedev thrives in New York, where he has won 24 of his past 27 matches. This includes his title-winning run in 2021.

"He's an extreme kind of counter puncher, a defensive specialist who finds ways to bait opponents into playing the game style he wants," De Minaur said of the former world No.1.

"He's an extremely good tactician and you know whenever you play him you have got to be ready for an absolute chess battle."

All six of their previous career meetings have been on hard courts, with Medvedev winning four of those encounters.

However, De Minaur has won their two most recent meetings. This includes at the Canadian Open last month.

"I haven't played him in a major yet," De Minaur noted. "So this is going to be a new experience for both of us."

De Minaur v MedvedevHead-to-head record Date Tournament Round Result Jan 2018 Sydney Final Medvedev won 1-6 6-4 7-5 Aug 2018 Winston-Salem 2R Medvedev won 6-3 6-3 Nov 2020 Paris 3R Medvedev won 5-7 6-2 6-2 Jan 2022 ATP Cup RR Medvedev won 6-4 6-2 Nov 2022 Paris 2R De Minaur won 6-4 2-6 7-5

Toronto QF De Minaur won 7-6(7) 7-5

Aug 2023

De Minaur is anticipating it is "going to be a long match".

"I'm sure there's going to be chances both ways. It's about who just sticks around and fights to the end and finds a way," said De Minaur, who is aiming to record his seventh top-10 win of the season.

"I am expecting an absolute battle."

Four Australians are also in action as the US Open junior competition continues on day eight.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day eight:

Men's singles, fourth round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev, Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match (not before 6am AEST)

Girls' singles, first round

[12] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mingge Xu (GBR), Court 11, first match (from 1am AEST)

Boys' singles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS) v [8] Darwin Blanch (USA), Court 12, first match (from 1am AEST)

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [13] Joel Schwaerzler (AUT), Court 15, first match (from 1am AEST)

Boys' singles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [1] Yaroslav Demin, Court 11, second match



Boys' doubles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Yuvan Nandal (IND) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR), Court 15, fourth match

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Nicholas Patrick (USA)/Maxim Kalinin (USA), Court 13, fifth match

