Seven Aussies in action on day seven at US Open 2023

Can Rinky Hijikata continue his stunning career-best run at US Open 2023?

We'll find out on day seven at Flushing Meadows, when the 22-year-old Aussie wildcard takes on American Frances Tiafoe in a fourth-round singles showdown at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Hijikata enters the match against world No.10 Tiafoe with brimming confidence after beating three higher-ranked opponents to reach this stage.

"I wouldn't have picked it at the start of the week," world No.110 Hijikata admitted.

"But I put a lot of hard work in. I've always strived for these type of results and I've always felt that I am capable of having runs in these tournaments.

"But to have it happen this soon when I feel like I am still pretty new playing at the Grand Slams, it's pretty cool."

Making only his third Grand Slam main-draw appearance, this is the third time Hijikata has faced a top-10 opponent on the sport's biggest stages.

A year ago in New York, he bravely extended second seed Rafael Nadal to four sets in his Grand Slam main-draw debut. He believes that experience will help him when facing crowd-favourite Tiafoe.

"I really learned a lot from that (Nadal) match," said Hijikata, who also faced third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round at Rod Laver Arena during this year's Australian Open.

"That has been the biggest key, I think, every week I play. I am learning more and more. I feel like I am a lot better player than I was 12 months ago and I still have a lot improve on."

Hijikata is among seven Australians scheduled to compete on day seven.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day seven:

Men's singles, fourth round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA), Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match (not before 5am AEST)

Men's doubles, third round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR), Court 5, first match (from 1am AEST)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [5] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Grandstand, third match

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA), Court 17, fourth match

Girls' singles, first round

Maya Joint (AUS) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK), Court 12, second match

Lily Taylor (AUS) v [9] Tereza Valentova (CZE), Court 4, third match

Boys' singles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [WC] Maxwell Exsted (USA), Court 7, second match

