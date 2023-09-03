Jones scores opening-round win in US Open junior event

Australia's Hayden Jones is through to the second round in the US Open 2023 boys' singles competition.

Sunday 03 September 2023
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Hayden Jones of Australia returns a shot against Maxwell Exsted of the United States during their Junior Boys' Singles First Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Hayden Jones has made an encouraging start to his US Open 2023 junior campaign.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded a 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2 opening-round victory against American wildcard Maxwell Exsted in the boys' singles competition.

After squandering four set points in the opening-set tiebreak, Jones bounced back strongly to make a winning debut at Flushing Meadows.

He finished the one-hour and 55-minute encounter with 24 winners to Exsted's 15.

Jones also recorded a perfect record on break points, winning all six he earned throughout the match.

> READ: Hayden Jones - A rising star of Australian tennis

This propels Jones, currently ranked No.70 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings, into a second-round showdown with top seed Yaroslav Demin.

Demin, an 18-year-old from Russia, is the world's top-ranked junior boy.

In the girls' singles competition, Australian hopes Maya Joint and Lily Taylor both bowed out against seeded opponents in the opening round.

> READ: Eight-year high for Australian juniors competing at US Open

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS
Boys' singles, first round
Hayden Jones (AUS) d [WC] Maxwell Exsted (USA) 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2

Girls' singles, first round
[1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK) d Maya Joint (AUS) 6-1 6-1
[9] Tereza Valentova (CZE) d Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-0 6-3

COMING UP
Boys' singles, first round
Charlie Camus (AUS) v [8] Darwin Blanch (USA)
[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [13] Joel Schwaerzler (AUT)

Boys' singles, second round
Hayden Jones (AUS) v [1] Yaroslav Demin

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 boys' singles draw

Girls' singles, first round
[12] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mingge Xu (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 girls' singles draw

Boys' doubles, first round
Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Yuvan Nandal (IND) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR)
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Patrick Schoen (SUI) v [4] Kyle Kang (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA)
Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Nicholas Patrick (USA)/Maxim Kalinin (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 boys' doubles draw

Girls' doubles, first round
[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Thea Frodin (USA)/Anita Tu (USA)
Lily Taylor (AUS)/Cara Maria Mester (ROU) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)
Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v Akasha Urhobo (USA)/Mia Yamakita (USA)
Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Olivia Bergler (POL) v Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (GER)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 girls' doubles draw

