De Minaur leads Aussie charge on day four at US Open 2023

Australian hopes Alex de Minaur and Chris O'Connell feature in men's singles second-round matches on day four at US Open 2023.

De Minaur faces trailblazing Chinese player Wu Yibing, who became the first ATP singles champion from his nation earlier this season.

It is De Minaur's first meeting with the world No.86, who won the US Open boys' singles title in 2017.

World No.13 De Minaur is in red-hot form, winning 12 of his past 16 matches on North American hard courts.

This provides added confidence as the 24-year-old Australian looks to advance to the US Open third round for the fifth time in the past six years.

O'Connell, meanwhile, is hoping to book his place in the round of 32 in New York for the first time.

The 29-year-old has matched his career-best US Open result, progressing to the second round for the first time since 2020.

The world No.69 faces the same opponent again at this stage, world No.3 and US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Although O'Connell lost to the Russian in straight sets in their US Open 2020 encounter, he did take a set off the former world No.1 at an ATP tournament in Doha in February.

"I feel I've got a good game style to maybe cause him some trouble," O'Connell said. "It was very close in Doha.

"I am sure he has a good idea of what I am going to bring and I'm going to play similar to how I did in Doha. But he is a top, top player so I am sure he is probably going to change a little bit from that match."

A further four Australian players are in action as the first-round doubles matches continue, while three Aussies will contest the junior qualifying competition.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day four:

Men's singles, second round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Wu Yibing (CHN), Court 13, third match

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev, Louis Armstrong Stadium, night session, second match

Men's doubles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA), Court 14, third match

Women's doubles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva v [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)/Carson Tanguilig (USA), Court 8, first match (from 1am AEST)

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR), Court 8, second match

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)/Mayar Sherif (EGY), Court 9, second match

Boys' qualifying singles, first round

Jeremy Zhang (AUS) v [1] Rafael Jodar (ESP), Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1, first match (from 12am AEST)

[2] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [WC] Carel Aubriel Ngounoue (USA), Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1, second match

Girls' qualifying singles, first round

[8] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) v [WC] Thea Frodin (USA), Cary Leeds Match Court 5, third match

