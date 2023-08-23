Purcell eliminates second seed to reach Winston-Salem quarterfinals

Winston-Salem, USA

Max Purcell's red-hot form is continuing at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem this week, where he has charged into the singles quarterfinals without dropping a set.

The 25-year-old Australian recorded a 7-6(4) 7-6(2) third-round victory against second seed Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands.

Purcell fired 11 aces against the world No.25 in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter.

It is world No.47 Purcell's fifth career win against a top-30 player and his third in as many weeks.

Through to his third career ATP-level quarterfinal, Purcell's next opponent fifth-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Purcell, who has now won 11 of his past 13 matches, is the first Australian to reach the singles quarterfinals at Winston-Salem since John Millman in 2019.

He is now the last Australian standing in this year's singles draw, after Aleksandar Vukic's campaign came to an end in the third round.

World No.42 Sebastian Baez edged out a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory against the ninth-seeded Vukic.

In men's doubles action, Australian combination Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith needed only 54 minutes to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Ebden and Smith conceded just five points on serve in a 6-4 6-0 demolition of Indian duo Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS) d [2] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-6(4) 7-6(2)

[6] Sebastian Baez (ARG) d [9] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[WC] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [Alt] Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) 6-4 6-0



COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Max Purcell (AUS) v [5] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [2] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Neal Skupksi (GBR)

