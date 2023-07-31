Fritz ends Vukic’s dream week in thrilling Atlanta final

Aleksandar Vukic will this week rise to the cusp of the top 60 after his breakthrough week in Atlanta.

The Australian saved two championship points in the second set to force a decider against No.1 seed Taylor Fritz, before succumbing 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4.

Fritz was relieved to eventually put away the gallant Vukic, who will attain a career-high ranking of world No.62.

"Really strong week and super tough final. You beat a lot of amazing players this week and I see why," Fritz said to Vukic during the trophy presentation.

"Congrats to you, and you're definitely on the way up."

On his way to the final, Vukic beat a trio of top-40 opponents - seeds Yoshihito Nishioka, Christopher Eubanks and Ugo Humbert - in successive matches.



previous best tour-level results were quarterfinals in Adelaide and Sofia in 2022.

Vukic improves to 42-23 this season and will next contest the ATP 500 event in Washington DC, where he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the first round.

"It's been a long journey. Having a lot of injuries last year, and then being here, it means the world," Vukic said during the Atlanta trophy presentation.

"I've had a hell of a week, and yeah, hopefully I can continue it.

"There's nothing I can do but keep my head high, and hopefully keep this going."

In the Atlanta doubles final, Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson fell to American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Lammons and Withrow's tense 7-6(3) 7-6(4) win prevented Purcell and Thompson from lifting a second ATP trophy this season, after their title success in Houston in April.

Nevertheless, the Aussie team have won an impressive 10 of the 13 matches they have played together in 2023.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

RESULTS



Men's singles, final

[1] Taylor Fritz (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4

Men's doubles, final

Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)