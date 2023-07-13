Heath Davidson advances to first Wimbledon final

Heath Davidson has advanced to his ninth career Grand Slam quad wheelchair doubles final - and his first at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Australian and Canadian partner Robert Shaw achieved the major breakthrough with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory against British hope Gregory Slade and American veteran David Wagner in semifinal action today at the All England Club.

After recovering from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set, Davidson and Shaw took control of the match. They conceded only eight points on serve in a dominant second set, helping them close out victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

This propels world No.4 Davidson and world No.3 Shaw into their second Grand Slam final as a team. They were also finalists at Roland Garros last month.

Davidson is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion already, after winning four consecutive Australian Open titles alongside Dylan Alcott between 2018-2021.

His former doubles partner, and close friend, has been in London this week supporting Davidson's campaign.

Davidson and Shaw now play the world's top team, Dutch talents Sam Schroder and Niels Vink, for the title.

It is their fifth final showdown this season with world No.1 Schroder and world No.2 Vink, who are the defending champions at Wimbledon.

The Dutch duo have won all four of those final clashes.

Davidson will also face world No.2 Schroder in the quad wheelchair singles semifinals.

This is the second consecutive year that the Melburnian has reached the final four in singles at the All England Club.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) d Gregory Slade (GBR)/David Wagner (USA) 7-6(4) 6-2

Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

