Australian numbers boosted in Wimbledon 2023 junior event

Rising Australian talents Pavle Marinkov and Roisin Gilheany have qualified for the Wimbledon 2023 junior competition.

Saturday 08 July 2023
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
Seven Australians will contest the main draw in this year's Wimbledon junior competition, after Pavle Marinkov and Roisin Gilheany secured their spots through qualifying.

Marinkov, a 17-year-old from New South Wales, completed his successful qualifying campaign with a 6-4 6-2 victory against fifth-seeded Korean Hoyoung Roh.

The reigning 18/u Australian champion, who is currently No.76 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings, made his junior Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2023. He was the top-performing Australian in the boys' singles competition, reaching the third round as a wildcard.

Gilheany sealed her spot in the Wimbledon girls' singles main draw with a hard-fought 2-6 7-6(4) [10-6] victory against Japan's Shiho Tsujioka in the final qualifying round.

The 18-year-old from Victoria is set to make her second junior Grand Slam main-draw appearance too. Gilheany's only previous junior Grand Slam main-draw appearance was at Australian Open 2022.

Main-draw action in the Wimbledon 2023 junior competition begins today in London (with matches from 8pm AEST).

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS
Boys' qualifying singles, final round
[15] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) d [5] Hoyoung Roh (KOR) 6-4 6-2

Girls' qualifying singles, final round
[13] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) d [6] Shiho Tsujioka (JPN) 2-6 7-6(4) [10-6]
Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) d [16] Lily Fairclough (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Boys' singles, first round
Hayden Jones (AUS) v [Q] Manas Dhamne (IND)
Charlie Camus (AUS) v [WC] Viktor Frydrych (GBR)
[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Thijs Boogaard (NED)

Girls' singles, first round
[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [WC] Given Roach (GBR)
Lily Taylor (AUS) v [6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)
[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Theadora Rabman (USA)
[Q] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) v [WC] Isabelle Lacy (GBR)

