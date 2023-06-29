Three Australians eyeing coveted main-draw spots at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon 2023 qualifying competition concludes at Roehampton today, with three Australian contenders hoping to earn a major prize.

A coveted place in the Wimbledon main draw is the reward on offer for Storm Hunter, Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans if they manage to win their final-round matches.

Aussies in action on final day of qualifying:

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Oscar Otte (GER)

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, final round, Court 1, first match (from 8pm AEST)

World No.175 Polmans is attempting to qualify at Wimbledon for the second time in his career. The 26-year-old from Melbourne, who was sidelined for six months last year following ankle surgery, described qualifying at the tournament in 2021 as "definitely a highlight of my career so far". Standing in his way of replicating that feat is world No.230 Otte, who is looking to win three consecutive matches for the first time in over a year. The 29-year-old German, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.36 in 2022, is a dangerous grass-court player and recorded four top-30 grass-court wins last season. Both of their previous encounters have been three-set battles.

Head-to-head record: Tied at one-all

Last meeting: Otte won 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 (Cologne, October 2020)

[27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Ladies' qualifying singles, final round, Court 8, second match (not before 9.30pm)

This is a showdown between two promising young players, who are both hoping to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. World No.136 Gadecki, a 21-year-old from the Gold Coast, is feeling confident after blitzing through her opening two rounds without losing a set. "I'm really excited to get out there," she said about facing world No.167 Bouzas Maneiro. The 20-year-old Spanish player has won two three-set battles to reach the final round in her Wimbledon qualifying debut. Bouzas Maneiro recorded a milestone first tour-level victory against Gadecki at the United Cup in Sydney earlier this season.

Head-to-head record: Tied one-all

Last meeting: Bouzas Maneiro won 6-2 6-2 (United Cup, January 2023)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [22] Nao Hibino (JPN)

Ladies' qualifying singles, final round, Court 7, second match (not before 10.30pm)

After recording her career-first top-100 grass-court victory yesterday, world No.162 Hunter is determined to continue her winning run and qualify at Wimbledon for the first time. The 28-year-old Australian, who is a top-10 doubles star, has won 19 of her 26 singles matches so far in 2023. Her final-round opponent is world No.125 Hibino, a 28-year-old Japanese player looking to make her fifth main-draw appearance at the All England Club. The experienced Hibino is a two-time WTA singles champion and has been ranked as high as world No.56.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

