Saville serves up another win as comeback continues

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Contesting just her second tournament in a return from a knee surgery, Daria Saville has secured a place in the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne.

The 29-year-old Australian and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski scored a hard-fought 3-6 7-5 [13-11] victory against Czech pair Tereza Martincova and Barbora Strycova.

Saville and Dabrowski recovered from a 3-8 deficit in the deciding match tiebreak.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez also survived a three-set test in their opening round.

The second seeds prevailed 6-3 3-6 [10-8] against Chinese Taipei sisters Chan Hao-Ching and Latisha Chan.

In men's doubles action, Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith recorded a 4-6 6-4 [10-7] first-round victory against Colombian combination Nicolas Barrientos and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

World No.16 Ebden and world No.93 Smith are teaming up for the first time since January 2022.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 6-3 3-6 [10-8]

Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) d [WC] Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) 3-6 7-5 [13-11]

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) 4-6 6-4 [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [8] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [4] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [3] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

Mallorca, Spain

Australian hopes Jason Kubler and Max Purcell have both bowed out in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

Kubler claimed his first grass-court title at an ATP Challenger event last week, but couldn't maintain that momentum against Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

World No.73 Lestienne edged out a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.

Spanish wildcard Feliciano Lopez, a 41-year-old veteran contesting the final tournament of his storied career, recorded a 6-3 7-5 win over Purcell.

Rafael Nadal was among the crowd supporting Lopez as he says farewell to the tour.

"It's a really special win for me, probably one of the most special wins of my career so far, to be honest," Lopez said.

"Luckily, it wasn't the last match of my life. I have another opportunity tomorrow, and this is very overwhelming, I have to say."

The former world No.12 now faces another Australian, Jordan Thompson, in the second round.

Aussies in action - Mallorca

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Constant Lestienne (FRA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP) d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

