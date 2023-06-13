Junior ranking movers: Camus rewarded for Roland Garros efforts

Charlie Camus is now the top-ranked Australian boy in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

Tuesday 13 June 2023
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: Charlie Camus of Australia plays a forehand against Rei Sakamoto of Japan during the Boys Juniors Singles First Round match on Day Nine of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Juniors boys

Charlie Camus has become the top-ranked Australian boy in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Canberra rises four places to world No.46 after his impressive performances at Roland Garros. Camus qualified for the singles competition and reached the doubles semifinals in his Paris debut.

Thomas Gadecki improves 29 spots to world No.390 after reaching the singles quarterfinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Poland. The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast is the younger brother of Olivia Gadecki, who is currently Australia's No.3-ranked woman.

Cruz Hewitt is also on the rise. The 14-year-old, who is the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, jumps up 167 places to a career-high world No.453 this week. It follows Hewitt capturing the biggest singles title of his junior career at an ITF J60 tournament in Darwin.

Hewitt is currently the 12th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the world.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Charlie Camus16No.46+4
Hayden Jones16No.48-5
Pavle Marinkov17No.77-5
Jeremy Zhang17No.121-2
Zachary Viiala17No.1540
Hugh Winter16No.182-1
Marcus Schoeman17No.204-2
Alexander Despoja18No.361-1
Thomas Gadecki17No.390+29
Cristian Care17No.428-1
Juniors girls

Emerson Jones remains the top-ranked Australian girl in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast performed strongly in her Roland Garros debut, reaching the third round in the girls' singles competition and second round in the girls' doubles event.

Jones sits at a career-high world No.18 and is the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world.

Alana Subasic is another to watch. The 16-year-old from New South Wales is verging on the Australian top 10 after winning back-to-back ITF junior titles in Darwin.

Subasic rises 63 spots this week to a career-high world No.312.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerAgeRankMove
Emerson Jones14No.180
Lily Taylor16No.51-2
Maya Joint17No.74+2
Lily Fairclough17No.900
Taylah Preston17No.930
Roisin Gilheany18No.1070
Zara Larke18No.1260
Anja Nayar18No.1660
Stefani Webb18No.190+1
Gabby Gregg16No.2940

