Perez's career-best run at Roland Garros ends in semifinals

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have been beaten in the women's doubles semifinals at Roland Garros.

Former world No.1 Hsieh Su-Wei and China's Wang Xinyu continued their giant-killing run, recording a 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory in semifinal action in Paris today.

It is the unseeded combination's fourth consecutive win against a seeded team.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez hit 31 winners in the one-hour and 50-minute encounter, however 41 unforced errors proved costly. This was 20 more than their steadier opponents.

Final bound 🔜



2014 #RolandGarros Women’s Doubles Champion Hsieh Su-Wei and partner Wang Xinyu will play Fernandez/Townsend for the title, overcoming Melichar-Martinez/Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/rR0w0S8wDb — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023





This ends a career-best run at Roland Garros for the 27-year-old Perez, who had never previously progressed beyond the second round at the tournament.

The world No.15 proved she can challenge for major titles, coming within one set of being the 11th Australian to advance to a Roland Garros women's doubles final in the Open era.

Perez's efforts will be rewarded in next week's rankings, where she'll make her top-10 debut.

Australia will still have a connection in the Roland Garros women's doubles final too, with Hsieh mentored by Australian legend Paul McNamee.

Currently ranked No.286, the 37-year-old Hsieh is contesting just her fourth tournament in her return following an 18-month hiatus.

This will be the sixth Grand Slam final appearance of her career and first in Paris in nine years.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women's doubles, semifinals

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 3-6 6-3

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) d Kuji Sugeno (JPN)/David Wagner (USA) 7-6(7) 4-6 [10-1]

> READ: Heath Davidson advances to Roland Garros final

Boys' doubles, semifinals

Lorenzo Sciahbasi (ITA)/Gabriele Vulpitta (ITA) d Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) 7-5 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!