Emerson Jones makes promising start at Roland Garros

At just 14 years old, Emerson Jones is already notching some impressive milestones.

The Gold Coast talent is currently the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world and broke into the top 20 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings this week.

Jones, a member of Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy, can now add a first win at Roland Garros to her growing list of accomplishments.

The world No.20 recorded a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 6-2 victory against No.14-seeded British hope Ranah Akua Stoiber in first-round girls' singles action in Paris today.

Stoiber is four years older than Jones and also ranked higher at world No.17.

But the tenancious Jones proved too good in their Roland Garros encounter, recording victory in two hours and four minutes.

Jones finished strongly, conceding only four points on serve in the deciding set.

> READ: Emerson Jones - An Aussie teen on the rise

Jones is the last Australian standing in the girls' singles competition, after 16-year-old Lily Taylor bowed out against world No.24 Alevtina Ibragimova.

Ibragimova, an 18-year-old from Russia who advanced to the Australian Open girls' singles quarterfinals in January, powered to a 6-1 6-1 victory against world No.52-ranked Taylor.

In boys' singles action, Hayden Jones was knocked out in the opening round.

Sweden's Sebastian Eriksson recorded a 6-4 7-6(2) win against Jones, the 16-year-old brother of Emerson.

Jones fought hard, saving two match points in the 10th game of the second set. But the 18-year-old Eriksson stepped up in the tiebreak to secure victory in one hour and 27 minutes.

Charlie Camus, a 16-year-old from Canberra, will play his first-round match in the boys' singles competition tomorrow.

The most recent Australian to win a Roland Garros junior title was Alexei Popyrin, who was crowned the boys' singles champion in 2017.

> READ: Alicia Molik on importance of juniors competing at Grand Slam

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Girls' singles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS) d [14] Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-2

Alevtina Ibragimova d Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-1 6-1

Boys' singles, first round

Sebastian Eriksson (SWE) d Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-4 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Boys' singles, first round

[Q] Charlie Camus (AUS) v [12] Rei Sakamoto (JPN)

Girls' singles, second round

Emerson Jones (AUS) v Hayu Kinoshita (JPN)

Boys' doubles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Danil Panarin

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Kaylan Bigun (USA) v Mihai Alexandru Coman (ROU)/Kevin Edengren (SWE)

Girls' doubles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!