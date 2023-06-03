Aussies chasing Grand Slam doubles glory at Roland Garros

Australia has a long and proud history of doubles success at Roland Garros.

Seventeen Australian players have won major doubles titles at the clay-court tournament in the Open era. This includes legends such as Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Margaret Court, John Newcombe, Tony Roche and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Aussie greats John Fitzgerald, Wendy Turnbull, Mark Woodforde, Todd Woodbridge, Alicia Molik and Sam Stosur are all Roland Garros doubles champions too.

However, in the past 15 years only a single Australian player has achieved Grand Slam doubles glory in Paris. That was Casey Dellacqua, who claimed the 2011 mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.

Is this the year a new Australian champion is crowned?

Four Aussie players are set to continue their doubles title quests on day seven, hoping to etch their names in Roland Garros history too.

Aussies in action on day seven:

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Ingrid Martins (BRA)/Iryna Shymanovich

Women's doubles, second round, Court 14, first match (from 7pm AEST)

World No.5 Hunter has matched her career-best result at Roland Garros and is now looking to advance to the third round for a first time. The 28-year-old Australian, who is partnering world No.6 Mertens, is currently on a nine-match winning streak in doubles. This provides additional confidence ahead of a second-round clash with world No.76 Martins and world No.91 Shymanovich.

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

Women's doubles, second round, Court 13, second match

World No.15 Perez has advanced to the second round in Paris for the second time in her career. The 27-year-old Australian is now hoping to reach the third round for a first time, but standing in her way is world No.40 Parks and world No.200 Stearns. Perez and world No.14 Melichar-Martinez's best Grand Slam result as a team is a semifinal run at last year's US Open.

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 9, third match

World No.5 Hunter and world No.37 Peers teamed up for the first time at last year's US Open and memorably swept the title. After a first-round exit at the Australian Open, the Aussie duo are reuniting at Roland Garros. Hunter and Peers face French wildcards, world No.574 Jeanjean and world No.113 Eysseric, in the opening round.

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 6, fourth match

World No.18 Ebden has made a promising start to his new partnership with world No.8 Kichenok. The fifth-seeded duo now face a second-round clash with world No.35 Muhammad and world No.10 Glasspool. The 35-year-old Ebden is aiming to match his career-best result in Paris and reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

